Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F.

Step 2: Cut 1 medium butternut squash in half and de-seed with a spoon. Rub the orange flesh with olive oil and season with salt.

Step 3: Wrap squash in foil and place on a sheet plan, flesh side facing up. Bake for 30 minutes or until squash is softened.

Step 4: Portion 2 1/2 pounds ground beef into half-ounce balls and set aside.

Step 5: Dice 1 large onion and 1 medium carrot into medium-sized pieces. In a bowl, mix them together with 1 1/4 cups diced tomato. Set aside.

Step 6: In a small mixing bowl, combine 1 minced chipotle pepper in adobo sauce, 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard, 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce, 1 packed tablespoon diced fresh sage, 1 tablespoon dry oregano, 1 1/2 tablespoons white pepper, 2 tablespoons cinnamon and 1/2 teaspoon grated fresh nutmeg (optional). Set aside.

Step 7: By the time you're finished prepping the seasoning, vegetables and meat, the butternut squash should be close to done. When the squash is soft to the touch, remove it from the oven, unwrap the foil and let the squash cool. Using a spoon, scrape the flesh from the skin and mix with 2 (15-ounce) cans pure pumpkin. Set aside.

Step 8: Place a large sauce pot over medium heat and cover the bottom with olive oil. When the oil begins to shimmer, add onions, carrots and 1 tablespoon kosher salt. Sweat the onions, carrots and tomatoes over medium heat for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Step 9: Add 2 diced garlic cloves to the pan and sweat about 2 minutes. Turn the heat down to low.

Step 10: Add the ground beef to the pot. Season with white pepper and 1 tablespoon salt. Cover the pot, and continue cooking mixture on low for 10 minutes, stirring once halfway through.

Step 11: Drain the meat and vegetables, reserving 3/4 cup of liquid to return to the pot, along with the meat and vegetables.

Step 12: Pour 14 ounces of your favorite pumpkin ale into the pot, and increase heat to bring mixture to a simmer. Foam will develop. Using a ladle, skim the foam and discard.

Step 13: Stir in the seasoning mix and simmer mixture for about an additional 10 minutes. Stir in 3 (16-ounce) cans kidney beans (2 drained and 1 with brine).

Step 14: Add the pumpkin/butternut squash blend and stir until fully incorporated. Adjust heat to low, then cover. Cook for 20 minutes. Taste, and add the remaining 1/2 tablespoon of salt if desired.

Step 15: Serve the chili in individual bowls topped with a dollop of apple pie moonshine sour cream (recipe follows).