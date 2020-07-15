Pumpkin and Sausage Strata With Toasted Pepitas

Preheat oven to 350°F. Cook sausage, bell peppers, onion and garlic in large skillet on medium-high heat 10 minutes or until sausage is no longer pink, breaking sausage into small pieces with back of spoon. Drain.

Spoon sausage mixture into large bowl. Add bread cubes, cheese and 1/4 cup of the pepitas; toss well. Mix evaporated milk, pumpkin, eggs, sea salt and nutmeg in medium bowl. Pour over bread mixture; toss gently to moisten bread cubes. Pour into greased 13x9-inch baking dish. Sprinkle with remaining 1/4 cup pepitas.

Bake 30 to 35 minutes or until knife inserted in center comes out clean. Let stand 10 minutes before serving. Sprinkle with additional nutmeg, if desired. Serve warm.