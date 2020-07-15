  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Pumpkin and Sausage Strata With Toasted Pepitas

July 15, 2020 | 12:41pm
Perfect for an autumn or holiday morning
Pumpkin and Sausage Strata With Toasted Pepitas
Photo courtesy of McCormick

Toasted pepitas or pumpkin seeds add nutty crunch and flavor to this hearty brunch dish.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
55 m
10 m
(prepare time)
45 m
(cook time)
16
Servings
320
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
8 Pumpkin Cocktail Recipes
Seasonal Pumpkin Drink Recipes
In Season: 5 Pumpkin Pickin’ Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 Pound bulk pork sausage
  • 1 Cup chopped red bell peppers
  • 1/2 Cup chopped onion
  • 1 Teaspoon minced garlic
  • 1 loaf (1 pound) Italian bread, cut into 1 inch cubes (10 cups)
  • 2 Cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese
  • 1/2 Cup toasted pepitas, shelled pumpkin seeds, divided
  • 2 cans (24 ounces) evaporated milk
  • 1 can (15 ounces) pumpkin
  • 4 eggs
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick Gourmet™ Sicilian Sea Salt
  • 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick Gourmet™ Organic Ground Nutmeg

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F. Cook sausage, bell peppers, onion and garlic in large skillet on medium-high heat 10 minutes or until sausage is no longer pink, breaking sausage into small pieces with back of spoon. Drain.

Spoon sausage mixture into large bowl. Add bread cubes, cheese and 1/4 cup of the pepitas; toss well. Mix evaporated milk, pumpkin, eggs, sea salt and nutmeg in medium bowl. Pour over bread mixture; toss gently to moisten bread cubes. Pour into greased 13x9-inch baking dish. Sprinkle with remaining 1/4 cup pepitas.

Bake 30 to 35 minutes or until knife inserted in center comes out clean. Let stand 10 minutes before serving. Sprinkle with additional nutmeg, if desired. Serve warm.

Nutritional Facts
Servings16
Calories Per Serving320
Total Fat19g29%
Sugar6gN/A
Saturated8g39%
Cholesterol85mg28%
Protein16g32%
Carbs23g8%
Vitamin A302µg34%
Vitamin B120.5µg22.6%
Vitamin B60.2mg13%
Vitamin C14mg16%
Vitamin D2µg10%
Vitamin E1mg7%
Vitamin K6µg5%
Calcium258mg26%
Fiber2g8%
Folate (food)31µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)109µg27%
Folic acid46µgN/A
Iron2mg13%
Magnesium59mg14%
Monounsaturated6gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg20%
Phosphorus301mg43%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium389mg8%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg30.2%
Sodium531mg22%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg20.7%
Water109gN/A
Zinc2mg19%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes