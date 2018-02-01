Looking for a great game day sandwich play? Try these mouthwatering pulled pork sliders. The slow-cooker does the work for you... so when it's game time, you can join the fun!
This recipe is courtesy of Campbell's.
Place your slow-cooker on "Sauté" mode. Add the soup, brown sugar, vinegar, and garlic powder and stir.
Add the pork, making sure it's fully coated.
Secure the lid and cook on low for about 8 hours or until the pork is fork-tender.
Remove the pork from the cooker and let it stand for 10 minutes. Using 2 forks, shred the pork. Return the pork to the slow-cooker.
Serve with warm slider buns.