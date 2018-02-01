  1. Home
Pulled Pork Sliders
The perfect game day snack
Feb 1, 2018 | 4:19 pm
By
Editor
Pork Sliders

Looking for a great game day sandwich play? Try these mouthwatering pulled pork sliders. The slow-cooker does the work for you... so when it's game time, you can join the fun! 

This recipe is courtesy of Campbell's.

 

Ready in
8 h
12
Servings
220
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 can condensed tomato soup, preferably Campbell's
  • 1/2 cup packed brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup cider vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 4 pounds boneless pork shoulder (1 roast)
  • 2 packages white slider buns, preferably Pepperidge Farm

Directions

Place your slow-cooker on "Sauté" mode. Add the soup, brown sugar, vinegar, and garlic powder and stir.

Add the pork, making sure it's fully coated.

Secure the lid and cook on low for about 8 hours or until the pork is fork-tender.

Remove the pork from the cooker and let it stand for 10 minutes. Using 2 forks, shred the pork. Return the pork to the slow-cooker.

Serve with warm slider buns.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
6g
9%
Sugar
1g
1%
Saturated Fat
2g
8%
Cholesterol
91mg
30%
Carbohydrate, by difference
4g
3%
Protein
35g
76%
Vitamin A, RAE
46µg
7%
Vitamin B-12
1µg
42%
Vitamin B-6
1mg
77%
Calcium, Ca
49mg
5%
Choline, total
135mg
32%
Folate, total
6µg
2%
Iron, Fe
2mg
11%
Magnesium, Mg
41mg
13%
Niacin
15mg
100%
Pantothenic acid
1mg
20%
Phosphorus, P
376mg
54%
Riboflavin
1mg
91%
Selenium, Se
39µg
71%
Sodium, Na
123mg
8%
Thiamin
1mg
91%
Water
119g
4%
Zinc, Zn
3mg
38%
