Step 1: Rub 1 (8 to 9 pound) pork shoulder on all sides with the rub mixture, massaging it in well. Place the shoulder in a large zip-close bag or on a rimmed dish and cover. Refrigerate, 12 to 14 hours.

Step 2: At cooking time, prepare the grill for indirect cooking (or place the shoulder in a slow cooker or in a baking dish). Put the shoulder on the grill (or in slow cooker or oven) at 300 F for 6 to 8 hours, or until the meat is tender and falling apart.

Step 3: Remove the pork shoulder from the grill; let stand, about 10 to 15 minutes.

Step 4: Shred using a mixer or two forks, removing bones before shredding. Dress shredded pork with barbecue sauce, if desired, and serve in sandwich buns, with coleslaw, if you like.