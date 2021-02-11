Pot-of-Gold Brownies

Step 1: Prepare 1 batch of brownies according to recipe instructions and 1 batch of Irish whiskey chocolate buttercream frosting (recipe follows).

Step 2: While brownies cool, draw a small leprechaun's pot on paper or cardboard and cut out with scissors or a penknife, discarding inside and keeping outside, to create a stencil you will lay over the frosting. Cardboard will be easier to lift off of the frosting. Trick: I pulled up an image of a leprechaun's pot on my smartphone, placed a sheet of white printer paper over the phone and traced the image, cut that out (keeping the inside, and discarding the outside), then traced around the shape onto a piece of cardboard, cutting that into my stencil.

Step 3: Frost and cut brownies, making sure each brownie is big enough to accommodate your stencil. Lay stencil over brownie, and sprinkle on green sugar or chocolate sprinkles, shaking off excess. Carefully lift stencil; you should have a tidy leprechaun's pot on the brownie.

Step 4: Place about six yellow candies on top of the pot to look like gold coins. Repeat with all brownies.