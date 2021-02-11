Pot-of-Gold Brownies

Green sanding sugar and gold Sixlets become edible pots of gold with a little help from a homemade stencil. I found the gold Sixlets at a specialty candy store, but other yellow candy (say, M&Ms Minis) will work just fine. I doctored up my frosting with a shot of Irish whiskey to keep in the St. Paddy's spirit, but you can leave that out if your target eating demographic isn't of age.—Marissa Conrad, Chicago Tribune
This recipe is by Marissa Conrad and originally appeared in the Chicago Tribune
Notes
Total time is for making the buttercream frosting and decorating the brownies. Add extra time for cooking your favorite brownie recipe.
Ingredients
For the brownies:
- 1 batch brownies, your favorite recipe
- 1 batch Irish whiskey chocolate buttercream (recipe follows)
- 1 piece white paper or cardboard
- 1 bottle (2.25 ounces) green sanding sugar or chocolate sprinkles
- About 72 gold or yellow round candies
For the Irish whiskey chocolate buttercream:
- 1/2 Cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened
- 3 Cups confectioners' sugar
- 1/4 Cup milk
- 1 Tablespoon cocoa powder
- 1 Teaspoon Irish whiskey
Directions
For the brownies:
Step 1: Prepare 1 batch of brownies according to recipe instructions and 1 batch of Irish whiskey chocolate buttercream frosting (recipe follows).
Step 2: While brownies cool, draw a small leprechaun's pot on paper or cardboard and cut out with scissors or a penknife, discarding inside and keeping outside, to create a stencil you will lay over the frosting. Cardboard will be easier to lift off of the frosting. Trick: I pulled up an image of a leprechaun's pot on my smartphone, placed a sheet of white printer paper over the phone and traced the image, cut that out (keeping the inside, and discarding the outside), then traced around the shape onto a piece of cardboard, cutting that into my stencil.
Step 3: Frost and cut brownies, making sure each brownie is big enough to accommodate your stencil. Lay stencil over brownie, and sprinkle on green sugar or chocolate sprinkles, shaking off excess. Carefully lift stencil; you should have a tidy leprechaun's pot on the brownie.
Step 4: Place about six yellow candies on top of the pot to look like gold coins. Repeat with all brownies.
For the Irish whiskey chocolate buttercream:
Step 1: With an electric mixer on medium speed, mix 1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted, softened butter and 1 1/2 cups confectioners' sugar until smooth.
Step 2: Add 1/4 cup milk, 1 tablespoon cocoa powder, 1 teaspoon Irish whiskey and the remaining 1 1/2 cups confectioners' sugar.
Step 3: Beat again, increasing speed to high, until mixture has the consistency of frosting. Add extra sugar if needed.