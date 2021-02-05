Pork Stew (Guisado) Burritos

Pork guisado is a hearty stew that makes the most delicious filling for burritos. These burritos are perfect for the big game, or any time you're hungry for something comforting and warming.
This recipe is from Victor Escobedo of Papalote Mexican Grill in San Francisco, California and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune. It is adapted from "Burritos: Hot on the Trail of the Little Burrito" by David Thomsen and Derek Wilson.
Ingredients
- 4 dried California or New Mexico chilies, stemmed, seeded
- 2 dried pasilla chilies, stemmed, seeded
- 2 whole cloves
- 3/4 Cups white vinegar
- 3/4 Cups water
- 1 Teaspoon salt
- 1/2 Teaspoon cumin
- 1/2 Teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 9 cloves garlic
- 1 Tablespoon olive oil
- 1 Pound boneless pork loin, cut in small cubes
- 1/2 Cup water
- 8 12-inch flour tortillas, warmed
- Burrito fillings of choice, such as: beans, cooked rice, shredded cheese, avocado slices, chopped lettuce, chopped cilantro, salsa
Directions
Step 1: Place 4 dried California or New Mexico chilies, 2 dried pasilla chilies, 2 whole cloves, 3/4 cup white vinegar, 3/4 cup water, 1 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon cumin, and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper in a saucepan over medium heat; simmer until chilies are very soft, about 15 minutes. Pour mixture carefully into a blender container. Add 9 cloves of garlic; puree.
Step 2: Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add pork; brown, stirring, about 5 minutes.
Step 3: Transfer pork to a plate; set aside. Add blended chili mixture to pan; reduce heat to simmer. Cook for 10 minutes.
Step 4: Add 1 pound of boneless pork cubes and 1/2 cup water. Cover; simmer 2 1/2-3 hours, adding water as needed to prevent sticking.
Step 5: Transfer meat to a serving bowl. Reserve excess sauce up to 2 days in refrigerator or 1 month in freezer; use with grilled meats or tacos.
Step 6: Warm 8 12-inch flour tortillas on a griddle. Fill each tortilla with pork guisado and your choice of fillings. Fold the burrito 1/3 from the right in, then 1/3 from the left in. Gently smash down the filling and roll up.