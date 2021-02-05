Pork Stew (Guisado) Burritos

Step 1: Place 4 dried California or New Mexico chilies, 2 dried pasilla chilies, 2 whole cloves, 3/4 cup white vinegar, 3/4 cup water, 1 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon cumin, and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper in a saucepan over medium heat; simmer until chilies are very soft, about 15 minutes. Pour mixture carefully into a blender container. Add 9 cloves of garlic; puree.

Step 2: Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add pork; brown, stirring, about 5 minutes.

Step 3: Transfer pork to a plate; set aside. Add blended chili mixture to pan; reduce heat to simmer. Cook for 10 minutes.

Step 4: Add 1 pound of boneless pork cubes and 1/2 cup water. Cover; simmer 2 1/2-3 hours, adding water as needed to prevent sticking.

Step 5: Transfer meat to a serving bowl. Reserve excess sauce up to 2 days in refrigerator or 1 month in freezer; use with grilled meats or tacos.

Step 6: Warm 8 12-inch flour tortillas on a griddle. Fill each tortilla with pork guisado and your choice of fillings. Fold the burrito 1/3 from the right in, then 1/3 from the left in. Gently smash down the filling and roll up.