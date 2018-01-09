  1. Home
Pork Pot Stickers
If you're a fan of dumplings, you'll love how easy this recipe is
Jan 9, 2018 | 12:51 pm
By
Editor
dumplings

Potstickers are one of the most popular types of Chinese dumplings. They are a lot easier to make than you would think and the dipping sauce is also super easy.

10
Servings
103
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the dumplings:

  • 1/2 Pound ground pork
  • 2 green onions, finely sliced
  • 1 Tablespoon soy sauce
  • 2 Teaspoons Oyster sauce
  • 1 Teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1 egg beaten
  • 1 Tablespoon cornstarch
  • 8 Ounces nappa cabbage, finely shredded
  • packet of wonton skins
  • peanut oil for frying
  • 1 cup chicken broth
  • 1 egg, lightly beaten

For the dipping sauce:

  • 1/4 Cup soy sauce
  • 1 Teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1 Teaspoon sesame seeds, optional

Directions

For the dumplings:

Shred the cabbage into thin strips, mix in a teaspoon of salt and set aside. After 5 minutes place a clean towel over the cabbage and squeeze out the excess moisture.


In a large bowl mix the pork, cabbage, onions, sauces, garlic, egg and cornstarch together in a bowl. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Take a wonton wrapper and place 1 heaping teaspoon of filling in center. Moisten the edges by brushing a small amount of egg around half the wonton skin and press the non egg-brushed side of the wonton wrapper over to seal the dumpling together. You can seal them by crimping each edge over one another to get the restaurant-style effect or simply just seal them with a straight fold. They will taste just as good.


Add 3 tablspoons of peanut(or vegetable) oil to a large skillet and sear the bottom of the dumplings. Do not over-crowd the pan, you should cook about 5 at a time.

Remove from pan. Reserve broth in a separate bowl and repeat process until all pot stickers are cooked.



 

For the dipping sauce:

In a small bowl mix the soy sauce and the sesame oil together. Serve in a small dipping sauce bowl sprinkled with sesame seeds.

 

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
6g
9%
Saturated Fat
2g
8%
Cholesterol
22mg
7%
Carbohydrate, by difference
5g
4%
Protein
7g
15%
Vitamin A, RAE
59µg
8%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
4mg
5%
Calcium, Ca
24mg
2%
Choline, total
22mg
5%
Fiber, total dietary
1g
4%
Folate, total
11µg
3%
Iron, Fe
1mg
6%
Magnesium, Mg
19mg
6%
Niacin
1mg
7%
Phosphorus, P
76mg
11%
Selenium, Se
9µg
16%
Sodium, Na
544mg
36%
Water
55g
2%
Zinc, Zn
1mg
13%
