Pork Pot Stickers

Shred the cabbage into thin strips, mix in a teaspoon of salt and set aside. After 5 minutes place a clean towel over the cabbage and squeeze out the excess moisture.



In a large bowl mix the pork, cabbage, onions, sauces, garlic, egg and cornstarch together in a bowl. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Take a wonton wrapper and place 1 heaping teaspoon of filling in center. Moisten the edges by brushing a small amount of egg around half the wonton skin and press the non egg-brushed side of the wonton wrapper over to seal the dumpling together. You can seal them by crimping each edge over one another to get the restaurant-style effect or simply just seal them with a straight fold. They will taste just as good.



Add 3 tablspoons of peanut(or vegetable) oil to a large skillet and sear the bottom of the dumplings. Do not over-crowd the pan, you should cook about 5 at a time.

Remove from pan. Reserve broth in a separate bowl and repeat process until all pot stickers are cooked.





