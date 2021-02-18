Polvorones

1. Heat oven to 325 degrees. Cream butter, sugar, milk, vanilla and cinnamon in the bowl of an electric mixer until light and fluffy, scraping down side of bowl once, 3 minutes. Sift together flour and baking powder; add gradually to the butter mixture.

2. Roll dough into 1/2-inch balls. Place 3 inches apart on greased cookie sheets. Flatten into 2-inch rounds with bottom of glass dipped in granulated sugar. Bake until edges are golden brown, about 20 minutes. Cool on cookie sheet, 3-4 minutes.

3. For sugar coating, combine sugar, cinnamon and chocolate in a low flat container. Coat cookies on both sides with sugar mixture. Place on cooling racks. Cool completely.