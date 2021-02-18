Polvorones

You'll be licking your fingers after eating one of these sugar-dusted spice cookies from Nora Grindheim, who received an honorable mention in the 2001 contest.
- Yield: 40 cookies
Ingredients
Dough
- 2 sticks (1 cup) unsalted butter
- 1/2 Cup confectioners' sugar
- 2 Tablespoons milk
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/2 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 11/2 Cups flour
- 1 Teaspoon baking powder
Sugar coating
- 1/2 Cup sugar
- 1/4 Teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/2 square (1/2 ounce) finely grated semi-sweet chocolate
Directions
1. Heat oven to 325 degrees. Cream butter, sugar, milk, vanilla and cinnamon in the bowl of an electric mixer until light and fluffy, scraping down side of bowl once, 3 minutes. Sift together flour and baking powder; add gradually to the butter mixture.
2. Roll dough into 1/2-inch balls. Place 3 inches apart on greased cookie sheets. Flatten into 2-inch rounds with bottom of glass dipped in granulated sugar. Bake until edges are golden brown, about 20 minutes. Cool on cookie sheet, 3-4 minutes.
3. For sugar coating, combine sugar, cinnamon and chocolate in a low flat container. Coat cookies on both sides with sugar mixture. Place on cooling racks. Cool completely.