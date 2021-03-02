This comforting recipe is straightforward and not difficult to make. Make it a day ahead if possible, as the dish improves in flavor when reheated. It's tasty on its own but also very delicious served over buttered noodles or potato dumplings. —Julie Rothman, The Baltimore Sun
This recipe is by Jeanette Lehman of Glen Burnie, Maryland, and was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.
Ingredients
- 3 to 4 slices of bacon
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 1 (16 ounce) can diced tomatoes
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- Dash of black pepper
- 1 Teaspoon sugar
- 1/2 medium head cabbage, coarsely chopped
Directions
Step 1: Cut 3 to 4 bacon slices into 3/4-inch pieces and cook in a frying pan until almost brown; drain off a third of the bacon grease.
Step 2: Add 1 medium chopped onion to the cooked bacon and remaining bacon grease. Sauté until onions begin to become translucent.
Step 3: To the pan, add 1 (16 ounce) can diced tomatoes, 1/2 teaspoon salt, dash of black pepper, and 1 teaspoon sugar. Simmer together until cooked through and blended, about 10 to 15 minutes.
Step 4: To a separate large saucepan, add 1/2 medium head cabbage, coarsely chopped. Pour the cooked tomato-onion sauce over the cabbage, stirring to combine. Simmer covered, stirring occasionally, until cabbage is wilted and blended with the tomatoes, about 20 minutes.