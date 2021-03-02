Step 1: Cut 3 to 4 bacon slices into 3/4-inch pieces and cook in a frying pan until almost brown; drain off a third of the bacon grease.

Step 2: Add 1 medium chopped onion to the cooked bacon and remaining bacon grease. Sauté until onions begin to become translucent.

Step 3: To the pan, add 1 (16 ounce) can diced tomatoes, 1/2 teaspoon salt, dash of black pepper, and 1 teaspoon sugar. Simmer together until cooked through and blended, about 10 to 15 minutes.

Step 4: To a separate large saucepan, add 1/2 medium head cabbage, coarsely chopped. Pour the cooked tomato-onion sauce over the cabbage, stirring to combine. Simmer covered, stirring occasionally, until cabbage is wilted and blended with the tomatoes, about 20 minutes.