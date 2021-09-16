  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Polish Pumpkin Soup With Dumplings

September 16, 2021 | 10:12pm
If autumn had a signature soup, this would be it
Polish Pumpkin Soup With Dumplings recipe - The Daily Meal
JulijaDmitrijeva/iStock/Getty Images Plus

While just tad on the sweet side, this hearty and delicious soup will bring welcome warmth to the autumn table. For a beautiful presentation, garnish the soup with a few toasted pumpkin seeds, chopped herbs and a dollop of sour cream. For a vegan-friendly soup, swap the milk for coconut or almond milk.

The pumpkin soup recipe is from the "Polish Cookbook" by Joanna Adamska-Koperska (Culinary Arts Institute, Melrose Park, Illinois, 1978). The recipe for traditional soup dumplings is from "The Art of Polish Cooking" by Alina Zeranska (Pelican, 1989). Both recipes were originally published in The Baltimore Sun.

Ready in
25 m
15 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
213
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 quart milk
  • 1 (15-ounce) can pumpkin puree
  • 1/2 Teaspoon allspice
  • 1/4 Teaspoon nutmeg
  • 1/4 Teaspoon pepper
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 2 Tablespoons butter, optional
  • Soup dumplings (recipe follows)

For the soup dumplings:

  • 1 1/2 cups flour
  • 1 large egg
  • 3/4 Cups water
  • Dash of salt

Directions

Step 1: In large saucepan, beat together 1 quart milk and 1 (15-ounce) can pumpkin puree. Stir in 1/2 teaspoon allspice, 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg, 1/4 teaspoon pepper and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Bring just to a boil.

Step 2: Add 2 tablespoons butter (if using). Stir in soup dumplings. Cook and stir 5 to 10 minutes, or until dumplings are heated through; do not boil.

For the soup dumplings:

Step 1: In a bowl, mix 1 1/2 cups flour, 1 large egg, 3/4 cup water and a dash of salt. Beat with a spoon for 2 minutes.

Step 2: Drop small portions of the dough into boiling water (or directly into soup) from a teaspoon. Cook uncovered until the dumplings float.

