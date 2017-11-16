Polish Kołlaczki

In an electric mixer, beat together the cream cheese and butter until light. slowly add the flour.

Once the dough has come together, form into balls and chill overnight in the refrigerator.

Preheat the oven to 350ºF.

Dust a large area of your kitchen counter with half granulated sugar and half powdered sugar. This will prevent sticking.

Remove the dough from the fridge and roll out into a square about 1/8 inch thickness. Cut into 3 inch squares.

Add a dollop of jam in the center of the squares. The the 2 opposite corner into the middle and pinch them to seal the cookies.

Place the Kołlaczki on ungreased baking sheets and bake for 10-15 minutes .

Allow to cool and dust with powdered sugar.