Pineapple Turmeric Mocktail with Muddled Dandelion Greens

June 8, 2020 | 2:22pm
Fresh pineapple and dandelion greens are the main ingredients of this grapefruit soda mocktail, spiced with a bit of ginger and turmeric.
This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.
Ingredients
- 2 Cups fresh pineapple chunks
- 2 Tablespoons McCormick Gourmet™ Organic Crystallized Ginger
- 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground Turmeric
- 8 leaves fresh dandelion greens, well washed, trimmed and torn into 1-inch pieces
- 2 Cups pink grapefruit soda
- Crushed ice
Directions
Place pineapple and ginger in medium bowl. Muddle mixture by using bottom of heavy measuring cup to press pineapple until crushed. Add turmeric; mix well.
Divide dandelion greens among 4 beverage glasses; muddle gently with a muddler or wooden spoon. Top each with 1/4 of the pineapple mixture.
Pack crushed ice into each glass. Top each with 1/2 cup of grapefruit soda and serve immediately.