4.5
2 ratings

Pineapple Turmeric Mocktail with Muddled Dandelion Greens

June 8, 2020 | 2:22pm
A refreshing mocktail perfect for summer
Courtesy of McCormick

Fresh pineapple and dandelion greens are the main ingredients of this grapefruit soda mocktail, spiced with a bit of ginger and turmeric.

This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.

Ready in
16 m
15 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
4
Servings

Ingredients

  • 2 Cups fresh pineapple chunks
  • 2 Tablespoons McCormick Gourmet™ Organic Crystallized Ginger
  • 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground Turmeric
  • 8 leaves fresh dandelion greens, well washed, trimmed and torn into 1-inch pieces
  • 2 Cups pink grapefruit soda
  • Crushed ice

Directions

Place pineapple and ginger in medium bowl. Muddle mixture by using bottom of heavy measuring cup to press pineapple until crushed. Add turmeric; mix well.

Divide dandelion greens among 4 beverage glasses; muddle gently with a muddler or wooden spoon. Top each with 1/4 of the pineapple mixture.

Pack crushed ice into each glass. Top each with 1/2 cup of grapefruit soda and serve immediately.

