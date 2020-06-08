Pineapple Turmeric Mocktail with Muddled Dandelion Greens

Place pineapple and ginger in medium bowl. Muddle mixture by using bottom of heavy measuring cup to press pineapple until crushed. Add turmeric; mix well.

Divide dandelion greens among 4 beverage glasses; muddle gently with a muddler or wooden spoon. Top each with 1/4 of the pineapple mixture.

Pack crushed ice into each glass. Top each with 1/2 cup of grapefruit soda and serve immediately.