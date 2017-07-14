Pine Mountain Flame Burger

Place the Pine Mountain ExtremeStart Firestarter on the grill grate, light at the wrapper indications, and place the charcoal chimney on top. Once the briquettes turn to an ashy gray, it's time to start cooking. Dump out the charcoal and replace the grate.

Slice red onions into 1/4 inch thick rings. Season with extra virgin olive oil and salt and pepper. Grill over hot grill until charred. Remove from heat and set aside. Place the bacon on the grill until crispy. Remove and place on paper towels. Chop the bacon into small dices and mix with the onion rings. Keep warm by the grill. Mix the chipotle mayo and barbecue sauce together and set aside.

Season the burger patties with salt and pepper on both sides and brush one side lightly with the mustard. Place the burgers on a hot grill with the mustard facing up. Grill 2-3 minutes until you get a nice char and flip. Place one slice of American cheese on each patty. Cook until desired temperature and remove from heat. Warm the buns on the grill. Remove from heat.

Place 1 tbsp of the barbecue mixture on each side of the bun. Stack the 2 patties on top of each other. Place 4 slices of pickles on top. Top with the onions and bacon. Place top of bun on top and serve immediately to enjoy!