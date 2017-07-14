  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes

Pine Mountain Flame Burger
Try this delicious burger at your next barbecue
Jul 14, 2017 | 9:57 am
By
Grilling Games
Pine Mountain

This recipe is courtesy of Chef Josh Capon, host of The Grilling Games presented by Pine Mountain and Royal Oak.

4
Servings
218
Calories Per Serving
Deliver Ingredients

Ingredients

  • 8 - 3 ounce beef patties
  • 8 strips applewood smoked bacon
  • 2 red onions
  • 1 Cup shaved dill pickles
  • 8 slices American cheese
  • 2 Cups barbecue sauce
  • 1/2 Cup chipotle mayonnaise
  • 1/2 Cup Dijon mustard
  • 4 burger buns
  • salt and pepper

Directions

Place the Pine Mountain ExtremeStart Firestarter on the grill grate, light at the wrapper indications, and place the charcoal chimney on top. Once the briquettes turn to an ashy gray, it's time to start cooking. Dump out the charcoal and replace the grate.

Slice red onions into 1/4 inch thick rings. Season with extra virgin olive oil and salt and pepper. Grill over hot grill until charred. Remove from heat and set aside. Place the bacon on the grill until crispy. Remove and place on paper towels. Chop the bacon into small dices and mix with the onion rings. Keep warm by the grill. Mix the chipotle mayo and barbecue sauce together and set aside.

Season the burger patties with salt and pepper on both sides and brush one side lightly with the mustard. Place the burgers on a hot grill with the mustard facing up. Grill 2-3 minutes until you get a nice char and flip. Place one slice of American cheese on each patty. Cook until desired temperature and remove from heat. Warm the buns on the grill. Remove from heat.

Place 1 tbsp of the barbecue mixture on each side of the bun. Stack the 2 patties on top of each other. Place 4 slices of pickles on top. Top with the onions and bacon. Place top of bun on top and serve immediately to enjoy!

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
2g
3%
Sugar
34g
38%
Carbohydrate, by difference
49g
38%
Protein
3g
7%
Vitamin A, RAE
25µg
4%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
1mg
1%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
38µg
42%
Calcium, Ca
105mg
11%
Choline, total
14mg
3%
Fiber, total dietary
3g
12%
Fluoride, F
15µg
1%
Folate, total
30µg
8%
Iron, Fe
2mg
11%
Magnesium, Mg
22mg
7%
Niacin
1mg
7%
Phosphorus, P
61mg
9%
Sodium, Na
1962mg
100%
Water
141g
5%
More from USDAHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.
Tags
burger
grilling
barbecue
summer