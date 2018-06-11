Pickled Jalapeño Burger

Combine the ground beef and chopped pickled jalapeños and mix, just until combined. Gently form the beef into 4 patties and then season each patty with salt and pepper.

Grill the burgers, about 5 minutes per side, until they reach an internal temperature of 160 degrees F. Add one slice of cheese to each patty and grill for one minute more.

Serve the burgers on the toasted buns, topped with more jalapeños , red onion slices, and lettuce.