Pickled Jalapeño Burger

Jun 11, 2018 | 2:45 pm
By
Pickled Jalapeño Burger

There’s nothing better than tangy pickled jalapeños  — except maybe a burger topped with them. This burger gets extra heat from the jalapeños mixed into the beef and the pepper jack cheese melted on top. Make the pickled jalapeños at least a day in advance for the best flavor. 

4
Servings
552
Calories Per Serving
Makes
4

Ingredients

For the Pickled Jalapeños

  • 1 Cup white vinegar
  • 1 Cup water
  • 1 Tablespoon salt
  • 1 Tablespoon sugar
  • ½ Pound jalapeno peppers, sliced

For the Burgers

  • 1 Pound ground beef
  • 2 Tablespoons pickled jalapenos, chopped
  • Salt, to taste
  • Pepper, to taste
  • 4 slices pepper jack cheese
  • 4 hamburger buns, toasted
  • Pickled jalapenos, for serving
  • Sliced red onion, for serving
  • Lettuce leaves, for serving

Directions

For the Pickled Jalapeños

Bring the vinegar, water, salt, and sugar to a simmer in a small sauce pan. As soon as the sugar and salt are dissolved, remove the pan from the heat and pour the brine over the sliced jalapeños . Store (in a covered jar) in the refrigerator overnight.

For the Burgers

Combine the ground beef and chopped pickled jalapeños and mix, just until combined. Gently form the beef into 4 patties and then season each patty with salt and pepper.

Grill the burgers, about 5 minutes per side, until they reach an internal temperature of 160 degrees F. Add one slice of cheese to each patty and grill for one minute more.

Serve the burgers on the toasted buns, topped with more jalapeños , red onion slices, and lettuce. 

Pickle Shopping Tip

Look for glass jars with metal lids (preferably Mason jars). They are more easily sanitized than plastic containers.

Pickle Cooking Tip

When pickling foods, invert the jar for about 5 minutes after sealing it to ensure a tight seal.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
33g
51%
Sugar
8g
N/A
Saturated Fat
14g
72%
Cholesterol
105mg
35%
Protein
31g
62%
Carbs
29g
10%
Vitamin A
92µg
10%
Vitamin B12
3µg
46%
Vitamin B6
0.7mg
33.5%
Vitamin C
71mg
100%
Vitamin D
0.3µg
0.1%
Vitamin E
2mg
12%
Vitamin K
17µg
21%
Calcium
320mg
32%
Fiber
3g
11%
Folate (food)
40µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
101µg
25%
Folic acid
36µg
N/A
Iron
4mg
23%
Magnesium
49mg
12%
Monounsaturated
13g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
8mg
38%
Phosphorus
368mg
53%
Polyunsaturated
2g
N/A
Potassium
546mg
16%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.4mg
24.4%
Sodium
851mg
35%
Sugars, added
3g
N/A
Thiamin (B1)
0.3mg
23.2%
Trans
1g
N/A
Zinc
6mg
40%
