Picante de Huevos

Heat the olive oil in a large, ovenproof frying pan or shallow casserole. Add the onion and sauté over a low heat for 7–8 minutes until slightly softened, then add the garlic and chilli pastes and cook for a further 2–3 minutes until the garlic has softened but not taken on any colour. Season well with salt and pepper.

Add the red pepper, tomato and tomato purée, and stir to combine. Cover with a lid and simmer over a low heat for 5 minutes until the peppers have softened and the sliced tomatoes have collapsed down, then remove the lid and allow the sauce to reduce for 3–4 minutes until most of the liquid has evaporated. Use a ladle to spoon half the mixture into a food processor or blender and blitz until smooth, then return it to the pan and stir to combine.

Use the back of a tablespoon to make 4 indentations in the vegetable mixture and break an egg into each hollow. Cover the pan and leave it on the stovetop for 5 minutes to cook the eggs.

Remove from the heat and sprinkle with Cheddar cheese, chopped spring onion and the chopped and whole coriander leaves, and serve with slices of toast on the side, if you wish.