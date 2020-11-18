Pfeffernusse Cookies

These cookies recipe is a popular holiday treat in Germany, Denmark and The Netherlands. Similar to the classic American gingerbread cookies, these cookies are packed with spices but are covered in powdered sugar.
Ingredients
- 2 Cups all-purpose flour
- 1/2 Cup sugar
- 1 Teaspoon baking soda
- 1 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/2 Teaspoon white pepper
- 1/2 Teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1/2 Teaspoon ground ginger
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1/4 Teaspoon allspice
- 1/4 Teaspoon ground cloves
- 1/2 Cup unsalted butter, melted and cooled
- 1/3 Cup molasses
- 1 large egg
- 1 Teaspoon anise extract
- 1 Cup powdered sugar
Directions
Preheat oven to 325°F.
Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper, set aside.
In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking soda, cinnamon, white pepper, nutmeg, ginger, salt, allspice, and cloves.
Make a well in the center.
Add butter, molasses, egg, and anise extract.
Beat with a hand mixer until well combined.
Scoop 2 tablespoons of dough (or using a medium-sized cookie scoop) and roll into a ball.
Arrange on a baking sheet, spacing at least 1-inch apart for spreading.
Bake for 10-12 minutes, until edges are set.
Remove from oven and let cool for five minutes and then toss in powdered sugar to coat.
Let cool completely before storing in an airtight container for up to a week.