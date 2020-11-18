  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Pfeffernusse Cookies

November 18, 2020 | 11:53am
International holiday cookies
Pfeffernusse Cookies
Courtesy of Imperial Sugar

These cookies recipe is a popular holiday treat in Germany, Denmark and The Netherlands. Similar to the classic American gingerbread cookies, these cookies are packed with spices but are covered in powdered sugar. 

Recipe courtesy of Imperial Sugar

Ready in
22 m
10 m
(prepare time)
12 m
(cook time)
18
Servings
167
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 2 Cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 Cup sugar
  • 1 Teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 Teaspoon white pepper
  • 1/2 Teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 1/2 Teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 Teaspoon allspice
  • 1/4 Teaspoon ground cloves
  • 1/2 Cup unsalted butter, melted and cooled
  • 1/3 Cup molasses
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 Teaspoon anise extract
  • 1 Cup powdered sugar

Directions

Preheat oven to 325°F.

Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper, set aside.

In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking soda, cinnamon, white pepper, nutmeg, ginger, salt, allspice, and cloves.

Make a well in the center.

Add butter, molasses, egg, and anise extract.

Beat with a hand mixer until well combined.

Scoop 2 tablespoons of dough (or using a medium-sized cookie scoop) and roll into a ball.

Arrange on a baking sheet, spacing at least 1-inch apart for spreading.

Bake for 10-12 minutes, until edges are set.

Remove from oven and let cool for five minutes and then toss in powdered sugar to coat.

Let cool completely before storing in an airtight container for up to a week.

Nutritional Facts
Servings18
Calories Per Serving167
Total Fat6g9%
Sugar17gN/A
Saturated3g17%
Cholesterol24mg8%
Protein2g4%
Carbs28g9%
Vitamin A48µg5%
Vitamin D0.2µg1%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.4%
Vitamin K0.6µg0.5%
Calcium21mg2%
Fiber0.5g2.1%
Folate (food)6µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)42µg11%
Folic acid21µgN/A
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium19mg5%
Monounsaturated1gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.9mg5.6%
Phosphorus25mg4%
Polyunsaturated0.3gN/A
Potassium116mg2%
Sodium98mg4%
Sugars, added17gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg9.5%
Trans0.2gN/A
Water6gN/A
Zinc0.2mg1.6%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
Christmas
cinnamon
cookies
dessert recipes
ginger
nutmeg
powdered sugar
winter recipes
Pfeffernusse Cookies