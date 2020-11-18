Pfeffernusse Cookies

Preheat oven to 325°F.

Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper, set aside.

In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking soda, cinnamon, white pepper, nutmeg, ginger, salt, allspice, and cloves.

Make a well in the center.

Add butter, molasses, egg, and anise extract.

Beat with a hand mixer until well combined.

Scoop 2 tablespoons of dough (or using a medium-sized cookie scoop) and roll into a ball.

Arrange on a baking sheet, spacing at least 1-inch apart for spreading.

Bake for 10-12 minutes, until edges are set.

Remove from oven and let cool for five minutes and then toss in powdered sugar to coat.

Let cool completely before storing in an airtight container for up to a week.