Pesque de Quinua
Quinoa & Cheese Pudding
Jan 18, 2018 | 3:01 pm
By
Editor
David Loftus

I’d long heard about this dish, but I didn’t try it until I visited the fabulous Huancahuasi Restaurant in Huancayo recently. Local chef Dave Zavala recommended the dish, and then suggested topping it with cheese. It’s quinotto-style (like a risotto but with quinoa), only creamier and more indulgent. You can eat it just as it is, or as a side for a stew. — Martin Morales, author of Andina

4
Servings
417
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 4 Tablespoons olive oil
  • 4 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 1/2 Teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/2 Cup white quinoa, cooked
  • 3/4 Cups single cream or evaporated milk
  • 7 Ounces queso fresco or feta, cubed
  • 3 1/2 Ounces Cheddar cheese, grated
  • A handful of mint leaves, finely chopped
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Directions

Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan over a medium heat. Add the onion and sauté for about 10 minutes until softened and lightly golden. Add the garlic and cumin and cook for 2–3 minutes more until the garlic has softened but not browned.

Add the quinoa and the cream or evaporated milk to the pan. Stir to combine and season with salt and pepper. Reduce the heat to low and simmer very gently for about 5 minutes, then add the queso fresco or feta, folding it through the quinoa mixture. When the cheese has warmed through, remove the pan from the heat.

Preheat your grill to its highest setting.

Transfer the quinoa mixture to a large ovenproof dish, or divide it between 4 individual serving dishes and sprinkle the Cheddar over. Put the dish or small dishes under the preheated grill for about 5–7 minutes until the cheese turns golden brown and is bubbling. Sprinkle with the chopped mint and serve immediately.

Recipes excerpted with permission from Andina: The Heart of Peruvian Food by Martin Morales (Quadrille November 2017)

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
29g
41%
Sugar
5g
6%
Saturated Fat
19g
79%
Cholesterol
55mg
18%
Carbohydrate, by difference
25g
19%
Protein
14g
30%
Vitamin A, RAE
68µg
10%
Vitamin B-12
1µg
42%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
1µg
1%
Calcium, Ca
76mg
8%
Choline, total
7mg
2%
Fluoride, F
1µg
0%
Folate, total
41µg
10%
Iron, Fe
2mg
11%
Magnesium, Mg
22mg
7%
Niacin
4mg
29%
Pantothenic acid
1mg
20%
Phosphorus, P
188mg
27%
Selenium, Se
15µg
27%
Sodium, Na
276mg
18%
Water
82g
3%
Zinc, Zn
2mg
25%
More from USDAHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.