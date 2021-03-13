Step 1: To a pan, add 3 cups water. Bring to a boil.

Step 2: Add 1 teaspoon salt to the boiling water. While people differ on how much salt is appropriate, a good starting point is 1 teaspoon of salt for every cup of raw polenta. (If you're using kosher salt, because it has a larger flake and therefore takes up more room, you'll need to add 1 1/2 to 2 teaspoons per cup of raw polenta.)

Step 3: With a whisk or wooden spoon, slowly stir in 1 cup polenta. The traditional method is to hold it in your fist and let it fall into the boiling water in a steady stream as you stir. Depending on how much you're making (not to mention how big your fist is), you'll probably have to do several fistfuls.

Step 4: Continue stirring with a wooden spoon, nearly constantly, scraping the bottom of the pan to prevent it from sticking and burning. The whole process takes about 45 to 60 minutes, and the polenta is done when it's thick and wavy and it starts to pull away from the sides of the pan.