4.5
2 ratings

Perciatelli Pasta With Vegetables and Herbs

May 29, 2021
Get your veggies in the most delicious way possible
Orlando Sentinel

Fresh vegetables and herbs brighten this pasta dish. Perciatelli (pronounced “pear-chuh-TELL-lee”) is thicker than spaghetti, with a hollow center. Also called bucatini, it's a great shape to capture all the flavor of a fresh yolk sauce made with Romano cheese and white wine.

This recipe is from Pebbles restaurant in Orlando, Florida, and was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.

Ready in
30 m
15 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
2
Servings
1077
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 8 Tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 Teaspoons capers
  • 2 1/2 Teaspoons chopped garlic
  • 2 Teaspoons lemon juice
  • 1/2 Teaspoon dried rosemary
  • 1/2 Teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1/2 Teaspoon chopped fresh parsley
  • 1/2 Teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/2 Teaspoon Tabasco
  • 3 Ounces fresh button mushrooms
  • 2 Tablespoons lemon juice
  • 1/2 Cup demiglace (from Knorr mix)
  • 1/4 Cup white wine
  • 2 fresh egg yolks
  • 4 Italian plum tomatoes, chopped large
  • 4 artichoke hearts, quartered
  • 8 Ounces perciatelli pasta, cooked
  • 1/2 julienned red bell pepper
  • 10 to 12 blanched snow pea pods
  • 1/4 Cup Romano cheese
  • Parsley for garnish

Directions

Step 1: In a saute pan, melt 4 tablespoons butter. Add 2 teaspoons capers, 1/2 teaspoon chopped garlic, 2 teaspoons lemon juice, 1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary, 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano, 1/2 teaspoon chopped fresh parsley, 1/2 teaspoon black pepper and 1/2 teaspoon Tabasco.

Step 2: Add 3 ounces fresh button mushrooms and saute briefly. Add 2 teaspoons chopped garlic, 2 tablespoons lemon juice, 1/2 cup demiglace and 1/4 cup white wine. Cook until volume is reduced by one-third.

Step 3: Whip in 4 more tablespoons of butter and remove from heat. Stir in 2 egg yolks. Add 4 chopped plum tomatoes, 4 quartered artichoke hearts and 8 ounces cooked perciatelli pasta. Stir together.

Step 4: Garnish with 1/2 a julienned red bell pepper, 10 to 12 blanched snow pea pods, 1/4 cup grated Romano cheese and fresh parsley.

 

