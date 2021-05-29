Get your veggies in the most delicious way possible

Fresh vegetables and herbs brighten this pasta dish. Perciatelli (pronounced “pear-chuh-TELL-lee”) is thicker than spaghetti, with a hollow center. Also called bucatini, it's a great shape to capture all the flavor of a fresh yolk sauce made with Romano cheese and white wine.

This recipe is from Pebbles restaurant in Orlando, Florida, and was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.