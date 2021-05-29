Fresh vegetables and herbs brighten this pasta dish. Perciatelli (pronounced “pear-chuh-TELL-lee”) is thicker than spaghetti, with a hollow center. Also called bucatini, it's a great shape to capture all the flavor of a fresh yolk sauce made with Romano cheese and white wine.
This recipe is from Pebbles restaurant in Orlando, Florida, and was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 8 Tablespoons unsalted butter
- 2 Teaspoons capers
- 2 1/2 Teaspoons chopped garlic
- 2 Teaspoons lemon juice
- 1/2 Teaspoon dried rosemary
- 1/2 Teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/2 Teaspoon chopped fresh parsley
- 1/2 Teaspoon black pepper
- 1/2 Teaspoon Tabasco
- 3 Ounces fresh button mushrooms
- 2 Tablespoons lemon juice
- 1/2 Cup demiglace (from Knorr mix)
- 1/4 Cup white wine
- 2 fresh egg yolks
- 4 Italian plum tomatoes, chopped large
- 4 artichoke hearts, quartered
- 8 Ounces perciatelli pasta, cooked
- 1/2 julienned red bell pepper
- 10 to 12 blanched snow pea pods
- 1/4 Cup Romano cheese
- Parsley for garnish
Directions
Step 1: In a saute pan, melt 4 tablespoons butter. Add 2 teaspoons capers, 1/2 teaspoon chopped garlic, 2 teaspoons lemon juice, 1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary, 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano, 1/2 teaspoon chopped fresh parsley, 1/2 teaspoon black pepper and 1/2 teaspoon Tabasco.
Step 2: Add 3 ounces fresh button mushrooms and saute briefly. Add 2 teaspoons chopped garlic, 2 tablespoons lemon juice, 1/2 cup demiglace and 1/4 cup white wine. Cook until volume is reduced by one-third.
Step 3: Whip in 4 more tablespoons of butter and remove from heat. Stir in 2 egg yolks. Add 4 chopped plum tomatoes, 4 quartered artichoke hearts and 8 ounces cooked perciatelli pasta. Stir together.
Step 4: Garnish with 1/2 a julienned red bell pepper, 10 to 12 blanched snow pea pods, 1/4 cup grated Romano cheese and fresh parsley.