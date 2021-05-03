May 3, 2021
vi-mart/iStock/Getty Images Plus
Ingredients like crushed red pepper, toasted fennel seeds and garlic powder lend a bold, smoky flavor to this vegan butter. Spread it over crusty bread and close your eyes—it tastes just like a pizza!
This recipe comes from ION Restaurant in Middletown, Connecticut, and was originally published in the Hartford Courant.
Ingredients
- 1 Cup melted vegan butter, such as Earth Balance
- 3 Tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon paprika
- 1 1/2 Tablespoon garlic powder
- 1 1/2 Tablespoon toasted fennel seeds
- 1/2 Teaspoon crushed red pepper
- 1/2 Teaspoon black pepper
- 2 Teaspoons sea salt
Directions
Step 1: In a skillet, combine 1 cup melted vegan butter, 3 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon paprika, 1 1/2 tablespoons garlic powder, 1 1/2 tablespoons toasted fennel seeds, 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper.
Step 2: Over medium heat, sauté all ingredients together until the butter begins to brown. Add 2 teaspoons sea salt.
Step 3: Mix all ingredients until smooth. Serve with warm bread.