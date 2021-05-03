  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

‘Pepperoni’ Butter

May 3, 2021
This vegan spread tastes just like your favorite pizza topping
‘Pepperoni’ Butter recipe - The Daily Meal
vi-mart/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Ingredients like crushed red pepper, toasted fennel seeds and garlic powder lend a bold, smoky flavor to this vegan butter. Spread it over crusty bread and close your eyes—it tastes just like a pizza! 

This recipe comes from ION Restaurant in Middletown, Connecticut, and was originally published in the Hartford Courant.

Ready in
10 m
5 m
(prepare time)
5 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
291
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Cup melted vegan butter, such as Earth Balance
  • 3 Tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon paprika
  • 1 1/2 Tablespoon garlic powder
  • 1 1/2 Tablespoon toasted fennel seeds
  • 1/2 Teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1/2 Teaspoon black pepper
  • 2 Teaspoons sea salt

Directions

Step 1: In a skillet, combine 1 cup melted vegan butter, 3 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon paprika, 1 1/2 tablespoons garlic powder, 1 1/2 tablespoons toasted fennel seeds, 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper.

Step 2: Over medium heat, sauté all ingredients together until the butter begins to brown. Add 2 teaspoons sea salt.

Step 3: Mix all ingredients until smooth. Serve with warm bread.

Tags
best recipes
condiment
garlic
garlic powder
pepperoni
Pizza
spread
topping
vegan
vegan butter
plant-based
crushed red pepper
plant based
fennel seeds
‘Pepperoni’ Butter