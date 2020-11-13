November 13, 2020 | 2:28pm
Courtesy of McCormick
The popcorn fanatic in your life will totally love this peppermint crunch popcorn as a holiday gift. Put it in a festive tin for a budget-friendly holiday.
Ingredients
- 6 Cups plain popped popcorn
- 1 bag (12 ounces) candy-coated chocolate pieces, such as M&M’s
- 12 Ounces white baking chocolate, chopped
- 1 Teaspoon peppermint extract, preferably McCormick Pure Peppermint Extract
- 1 Tablespoon red and green sprinkles
Directions
Mix popcorn and candy-coated pieces in large bowl.
Line large shallow baking pan with wax paper. Set aside.
Melt white chocolate as directed on package.
Stir in peppermint extract.
Pour over popcorn mixture.
Toss to coat evenly.
Spread in single layer in prepared pan.
Sprinkle evenly with red and green sprinkles.
Let chocolate cool and harden completely.
Gently break into clusters.
Store in airtight container or package in cellophane bags with festive ribbons for holiday gifting.
Servings16
Calories Per Serving259
Total Fat16g25%
Sugar15gN/A
Saturated10g49%
Cholesterol3mg1%
Protein4g8%
Carbs24g8%
Vitamin A12µg1%
Vitamin B120.1µg4.7%
Vitamin C0.1mg0.1%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.6%
Vitamin K3µg3%
Calcium44mg4%
Fiber4g18%
Folate (food)8µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)8µg2%
Iron4mg22%
Magnesium82mg20%
Monounsaturated5gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.4mg2.5%
Phosphorus124mg18%
Polyunsaturated0.9gN/A
Potassium239mg5%
Sodium18mg1%
Sugars, added14gN/A
Water0.8gN/A
Zinc2mg22%