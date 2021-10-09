Everyone loves pasta tossed with this creamy pink sauce. In addition to penne, vodka sauce is delicious when paired with homemade potato gnocchi, lobster ravioli and more. This recipe makes 1 large serving or 2 moderate servings, so feel free to multiply the ingredients to make plenty for your family and friends.
This recipe is from Capriccio's Ristorante in Pembroke Pines, Florida and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 1 Tablespoon chopped onion
- 1 Tablespoon unsalted butter
- 1 Ounce vodka
- 1 Teaspoon chopped parsley, plus more for garnish
- 1 Cup heavy cream
- 2 Tablespoons tomato sauce
- 1 Teaspoon cornstarch, mixed with 1 tablespoon cold water
- 1/4 Cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 4 Ounces penne pasta, cooked according to package directions
- Kosher salt and ground black pepper, to taste
Directions
Step 1: Using a medium saute pan over medium heat, heat 1 tablespoon unsalted butter. Saute 1 tablespoon chopped onion until translucent, about 4 minutes.
Step 2: Increase heat to medium high, add 1 ounce vodka and flambé until flame subsides, allowing alcohol to burn off.
Step 3: Add 1 teaspoon chopped parsley, 1 cup heavy cream and 2 tablespoons tomato sauce. Bring to a boil.
Step 4: Add cornstarch slurry (1 teaspoon cornstarch mixed with 1 tablespoon cold water) and whisk for 1 minute. Reduce heat to medium. Whisk in 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese until melted.
Step 5: Add 4 ounces cooked penne, tossing to combine. Cook until pasta is heated through, about 1 minute.
Step 6: To serve, place pasta in a bowl and garnish with parsley.