Here's how to make your favorite seafood shack appetizer at home. This recipe sautés extra-large shrimp with Old Bay Seasoning and garlic in butter. Seriously, how could you go wrong?
This recipe is from Jimbo’s Sandbar in Hollywood, Florida, and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 1 Teaspoon canola oil
- 1/2 Pound 26/30 Florida shrimp
- 1 heaping tablespoon Old Bay Seasoning
- 1 Teaspoon minced garlic
- 2 Tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 Tablespoon chopped parsley
- Lemon wedges, for serving
Directions
Step 1: Using a large sauté pan over medium high heat, heat 1 teaspoon canola oil. Add 1/2 pound 26/30 Florida shrimp and sauté until pink, about 2 to 3 minutes.
Step 2: Add 1 heaping tablespoon Old Bay Seasoning, 1 teaspoon minced garlic and 2 tablespoon unsalted butter, stirring to coat. Cook until garlic is fragrant, about 30 seconds.
Step 3: Transfer shrimp to a serving bowl. Sprinkle with 1 tablespoon chopped parsley and serve with lemon wedges, an empty bowl for the shells and plenty of napkins.