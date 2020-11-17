Pears in Ginger Syrup

Canned pears are one of the most delectable gifts you can give another person, so consider this scrumptious recipe this holiday season.
This recipe is courtesy of Imperial Sugar.
Ingredients
- 6 Bartlett pears, ripe but still firm to the touch
- 2 Tablespoons lemon juice
- 2 1/4 Cups sugar, preferably Imperial Sugar Extra Fine Granulated Sugar
- 5 1/4 Cups water
- 6-inch piece of fresh ginger, peeled and thinly sliced
- 4 star anise, optional
Directions
Prepare boiling water bath canner.
Prepare pears by peeling, coring, and quartering them.
Place pears in a big bowl. To prevent browning, gently toss them in lemon juice.
Combine sugar, water, and sliced ginger in a stainless steel pan.
Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring until sugar is dissolved.
Reduce heat to low and keep warm until needed, taking care not to boil syrup down.
Divide pears between 4 sterilized pint size jars. Make sure jars are warm when you fill them. Alternately you could place them in a large pot of barely simmering water until ready to fill.
If using, place 1 star anise in each jar.
Equally divide ginger pieces and ginger syrup between jars leaving 1/4-inch head space.
Clean rims with a clean, wet paper towel. Center lids on jars. Apply bands until they fit fingertip tight. Place jars in water bath canner.
Process pint jars in a boiling water canner for 20 minutes.
Remove jars and place on a clean tea towel on counter for 24 hours.