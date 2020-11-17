Pears in Ginger Syrup

Prepare boiling water bath canner.

Prepare pears by peeling, coring, and quartering them.

Place pears in a big bowl. To prevent browning, gently toss them in lemon juice.

Combine sugar, water, and sliced ginger in a stainless steel pan.

Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring until sugar is dissolved.

Reduce heat to low and keep warm until needed, taking care not to boil syrup down.

Divide pears between 4 sterilized pint size jars. Make sure jars are warm when you fill them. Alternately you could place them in a large pot of barely simmering water until ready to fill.

If using, place 1 star anise in each jar.

Equally divide ginger pieces and ginger syrup between jars leaving 1/4-inch head space.

Clean rims with a clean, wet paper towel. Center lids on jars. Apply bands until they fit fingertip tight. Place jars in water bath canner.

Process pint jars in a boiling water canner for 20 minutes.

Remove jars and place on a clean tea towel on counter for 24 hours.