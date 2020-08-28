Preheat oven to 375°F. Prepare pie crust as directed on package for one-crust pie using 9-inch pie plate.

Mix granulated sugar, corn starch, 1/2 teaspoon of the cinnamon and 1/8 teaspoon of the allspice in large bowl. Add pears and cranberries; toss to coat well. Spoon evenly into crust.

Mix flour, brown sugar, remaining 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon and 1/8 teaspoon allspice in small bowl. Cut in butter until coarse crumbs form. Sprinkle evenly over fruit in crust. Place pie on large baking sheet.

Bake 1 hour or until pears are tender and topping is lightly browned. Cool on wire rack.