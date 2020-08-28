This showstopper marries mellow golden pears with tart 'n tangy cranberries, and topped with a sweet and spicy crumble of brown sugar, cinnamon and allspice.
Recipe courtesy of McCormick.
Ingredients
- 1 refrigerated pie crust (from 14.1-ounce package)
- 3/4 Cups granulated sugar
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground Cinnamon, divided
- 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground Allspice, divided
- 3 Tablespoons corn starch
- 6 firm ripe pears, cored, peeled and sliced
- 3/4 Cups dried cranberries
- 1/2 Cup flour
- 1/4 Cup firmly packed light brown sugar
- 1/4 Cup (1/2 stick) cold butter, cut into chunks
Directions
Preheat oven to 375°F. Prepare pie crust as directed on package for one-crust pie using 9-inch pie plate.
Mix granulated sugar, corn starch, 1/2 teaspoon of the cinnamon and 1/8 teaspoon of the allspice in large bowl. Add pears and cranberries; toss to coat well. Spoon evenly into crust.
Mix flour, brown sugar, remaining 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon and 1/8 teaspoon allspice in small bowl. Cut in butter until coarse crumbs form. Sprinkle evenly over fruit in crust. Place pie on large baking sheet.
Bake 1 hour or until pears are tender and topping is lightly browned. Cool on wire rack.