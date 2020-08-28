  1. Home
Pear and Cranberry Crumble Pie

August 28, 2020 | 11:39am
Just like Grandma's
Cranberry and pie crumble pie
Courtesy of McCormick

This showstopper marries mellow golden pears with tart 'n tangy cranberries, and topped with a sweet and spicy crumble of brown sugar, cinnamon and allspice.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick.

Ready in
1 h 20 m
20 m
(prepare time)
1 h
(cook time)
10
Servings
346
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 refrigerated pie crust (from 14.1-ounce package)
  • 3/4 Cups granulated sugar
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground Cinnamon, divided
  • 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground Allspice, divided
  • 3 Tablespoons corn starch
  • 6 firm ripe pears, cored, peeled and sliced
  • 3/4 Cups dried cranberries
  • 1/2 Cup flour
  • 1/4 Cup firmly packed light brown sugar
  • 1/4 Cup (1/2 stick) cold butter, cut into chunks

Directions

Preheat oven to 375°F. Prepare pie crust as directed on package for one-crust pie using 9-inch pie plate.

Mix granulated sugar, corn starch, 1/2 teaspoon of the cinnamon and 1/8 teaspoon of the allspice in large bowl. Add pears and cranberries; toss to coat well. Spoon evenly into crust.

Mix flour, brown sugar, remaining 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon and 1/8 teaspoon allspice in small bowl. Cut in butter until coarse crumbs form. Sprinkle evenly over fruit in crust. Place pie on large baking sheet.

Bake 1 hour or until pears are tender and topping is lightly browned. Cool on wire rack.

Nutritional Facts
Servings10
Calories Per Serving346
Total Fat11g17%
Sugar37gN/A
Saturated5g26%
Cholesterol12mg4%
Protein2g4%
Carbs64g21%
Vitamin A40µg4%
Vitamin C5mg5%
Vitamin E0.4mg2.6%
Vitamin K6µg5%
Calcium23mg2%
Fiber5g19%
Folate (food)11µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)18µg5%
Folic acid4µgN/A
Iron0.6mg3.6%
Magnesium12mg3%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.6mg3.9%
Phosphorus33mg5%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium167mg4%
Sodium98mg4%
Sugars, added20gN/A
Trans0.2gN/A
Water102gN/A
Zinc0.2mg2.1%
Tags
best recipes
cranberry
dessert recipes
pear
pie