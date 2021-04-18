Peanut sauce can dress up all sorts of foods—try it on zoodles, grilled chicken, or as a salad dressing. This recipe makes a generous amount of sauce, but it is easy to put all that goodness to use. You can even try it as a topping for a roasted pork tenderloin or as a sauce for thick spaghetti.

This recipe is by Melissa Elsmo of the Pioneer Press and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.