Peanut sauce can dress up all sorts of foods—try it on zoodles, grilled chicken, or as a salad dressing. This recipe makes a generous amount of sauce, but it is easy to put all that goodness to use. You can even try it as a topping for a roasted pork tenderloin or as a sauce for thick spaghetti.
This recipe is by Melissa Elsmo of the Pioneer Press and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 cans coconut milk
- 1 heaping cup of smooth all-natural peanut butter
- 2 Teaspoons curry powder
- 2 Teaspoons chili-garlic sauce
- 2 Teaspoons soy sauce
- 1 Tablespoon brown sugar (more or less to taste)
Directions
Step 1: In a medium sauce pan, combine 1 1/2 cans coconut milk, 1 heaping cup of smooth all-natural peanut butter, 2 teaspoons curry powder, 2 teaspoons chili-garlic sauce, 2 teaspoons soy sauce and 1 tablespoon brown sugar (more or less to taste).
Step 2: Bring the mixture to a gentle boil, whisking frequently, until the sauce is smooth and has a lovely sheen (about 10 minutes). Taste the sauce and adjust seasoning to taste. Keep the sauce warm until ready to serve.