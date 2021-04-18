  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Peanut Sauce

April 18, 2021 | 1:58pm
How to make the popular Southeast Asian dipping sauce
Peanut Sauce recipe - The Daily Meal
venemama/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Peanut sauce can dress up all sorts of foods—try it on zoodles, grilled chicken, or as a salad dressing. This recipe makes a generous amount of sauce, but it is easy to put all that goodness to use. You can even try it as a topping for a roasted pork tenderloin or as a sauce for thick spaghetti.

This recipe is by Melissa Elsmo of the Pioneer Press and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
15 m
5 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
10
Servings
285
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
Tasty and Inventive Recipes for National Peanut Butter Month
15 Cranberry Recipes That Think Outside the Sauce
Cranberry Sauce, Cranberry Bread and the Best Cranberry Recipes for the Holiday Season

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cans coconut milk
  • 1 heaping cup of smooth all-natural peanut butter
  • 2 Teaspoons curry powder
  • 2 Teaspoons chili-garlic sauce
  • 2 Teaspoons soy sauce
  • 1 Tablespoon brown sugar (more or less to taste)

Directions

Step 1: In a medium sauce pan, combine 1 1/2 cans coconut milk, 1 heaping cup of smooth all-natural peanut butter, 2 teaspoons curry powder, 2 teaspoons chili-garlic sauce, 2 teaspoons soy sauce and 1 tablespoon brown sugar (more or less to taste).

Step 2: Bring the mixture to a gentle boil, whisking frequently, until the sauce is smooth and has a lovely sheen (about 10 minutes). Taste the sauce and adjust seasoning to taste. Keep the sauce warm until ready to serve.

Tags
Asian
best recipes
coconut milk
Curry
dip
dressing
nuts
peanut
peanut butter
peanut sauce
sauce
skewer
Southeast Asia
thailand
versatile
indonesia
Southeast Asian cuisine
dipping sauce