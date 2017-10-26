PB & Chocolate Pan Cookie

This is a convenient go-to last-minute dessert. Leave the mixer in the cabinet — you can mix up this dough with a spoon. — One Sheet Eats.
Prep pointer: Be careful not to overcook the dough so the cookie doesn’t dry out.
Preheat the oven to 325°F.
Stir together the peanut butter, eggs, and vanilla in a large bowl.
Stir in the brown sugar until combined. Add the baking mix and 3/4 cup of the dark chocolate chips, stirring just until moistened. Spread the mixture on a lightly greased jelly-roll pan.
Bake at 325°F until golden brown, 20 minutes. Remove from the oven, and sprinkle evenly with the remaining 11/4 cups dark chocolate chips; let stand until the chocolate melts, about 5 minutes. Spread the melted chocolate evenly over the top. Cut into pieces.
Recipes excerpted with permission from One Sheet Eats by Oxmoor House (Time Inc. Books, 2017)