PB & Chocolate Pan Cookie
A perfectly delicious and convenient dessert that everyone will love!
Oct 26, 2017 | 4:41 pm
By
Editor
Oxmoor House

This is a convenient go-to last-minute dessert. Leave the mixer in the cabinet — you can mix up this dough with a spoon. — One Sheet Eats.

24
Servings
151
Calories Per Serving
Notes

Prep pointer: Be careful not to overcook the dough so the cookie doesn’t dry out.

Ingredients

  • 3/4 Cups chunky peanut butter
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 Cup firmly packed light brown sugar
  • 2 Cups baking mix
  • 1 (12-ounce) package dark chocolate chips

Directions

Preheat the oven to 325°F.

Stir together the peanut butter, eggs, and vanilla in a large bowl.

Stir in the brown sugar until combined. Add the baking mix and 3/4 cup of the dark chocolate chips, stirring just until moistened. Spread the mixture on a lightly greased jelly-roll pan.

Bake at 325°F until golden brown, 20 minutes. Remove from the oven, and sprinkle evenly with the remaining 11/4 cups dark chocolate chips; let stand until the chocolate melts, about 5 minutes. Spread the melted chocolate evenly over the top. Cut into pieces.

Recipes excerpted with permission from One Sheet Eats by Oxmoor House (Time Inc. Books, 2017)

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
7g
10%
Sugar
14g
16%
Saturated Fat
3g
13%
Cholesterol
3mg
1%
Carbohydrate, by difference
18g
14%
Protein
4g
9%
Vitamin A, RAE
73µg
10%
Vitamin B-12
1µg
42%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
6mg
8%
Vitamin E, added
2mg
13%
Calcium, Ca
39mg
4%
Choline, total
4mg
1%
Fiber, total dietary
2g
8%
Folate, total
57µg
14%
Iron, Fe
3mg
17%
Magnesium, Mg
28mg
9%
Niacin
3mg
21%
Phosphorus, P
44mg
6%
Sodium, Na
85mg
6%
Water
1g
0%
Zinc, Zn
1mg
13%
