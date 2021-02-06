Pastrami Toast With Horseradish Butter

Step 1: Heat oven to 450 F. Have 1 or 2 baking sheets ready. Cut bread into 1/2-inch thick slices; you should have about 20 slices. Brush both sides of the slices lightly with oil. Place on baking sheet(s) in a single uncrowded layer (work in batches if necessary). Bake bread, flipping slices over once, until nicely toasted but not dry, about 10 minutes. (Bread can be toasted up to 1 hour in advance; cool on a wire rack.)

Step 2: In a small bowl, use a hand mixer or wooden spoon to blend 1 and 1/2 sticks of softened butter (3/4 cup), 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard and 1-2 tablespoons horseradish until well mixed. Keep at room temperature up to a day or refrigerate up to a week, but use at room temperature.

Step 3: Spread toasted bread slices thickly with the butter mixture. Top each toast with a thin layer of sliced radishes. (You may have radishes left over.) Sprinkle lightly with salt. Pile pastrami attractively on each toast. Sprinkle with chives. Serve.