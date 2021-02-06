Pastrami Toast With Horseradish Butter

Hearty pastrami and peppery radish slices are stacked atop crostini that's been slathered with spicy horseradish butter. This recipe makes more horseradish butter than you need, so spread the leftover on a panini or grilled steak.
This recipe is by JeanMarie Brownson and originally appeared in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 1 large loaf of hearty, crusty whole grain bread
- Olive oil
- 1 and 1/2 sticks (3/4 cup) unsalted butter, softened
- 2 Tablespoons Dijon mustard
- 1-2 tablespoons prepared horseradish
- 12 large radishes or a chunk of daikon, very thinly sliced
- Coarse salt
- 12 Ounces beef pastrami, very thinly sliced
- Fresh chives, chopped
Directions
Step 1: Heat oven to 450 F. Have 1 or 2 baking sheets ready. Cut bread into 1/2-inch thick slices; you should have about 20 slices. Brush both sides of the slices lightly with oil. Place on baking sheet(s) in a single uncrowded layer (work in batches if necessary). Bake bread, flipping slices over once, until nicely toasted but not dry, about 10 minutes. (Bread can be toasted up to 1 hour in advance; cool on a wire rack.)
Step 2: In a small bowl, use a hand mixer or wooden spoon to blend 1 and 1/2 sticks of softened butter (3/4 cup), 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard and 1-2 tablespoons horseradish until well mixed. Keep at room temperature up to a day or refrigerate up to a week, but use at room temperature.
Step 3: Spread toasted bread slices thickly with the butter mixture. Top each toast with a thin layer of sliced radishes. (You may have radishes left over.) Sprinkle lightly with salt. Pile pastrami attractively on each toast. Sprinkle with chives. Serve.