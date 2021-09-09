Pasta With Fennel and Sausage

Often a recipe that calls for Italian sausage will specify whether you should use links with fennel seed, here the choice is up to you. Sausages with fennel seed and the licorice flavor from the fresh fennel bulb will be intensified; pick those without, and the flavor will be quieter. Either way, the fennel bulb itself will become sweeter in the cooking and more mellow.

This recipe is by Joe Gray and was originally published in The Chicago Tribune.