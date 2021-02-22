  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.666665
3 ratings

Cheesy pasta with caramelized onions and corned beef

February 22, 2021
By
Tasty way to get rid of leftover corned beef
Cheesy pasta with caramelized onions and corned beef
LauriPatterson/E+ via Getty Images

This pasta dish is worth making for dinner tonight. Take some leftover corned beef and combine favorite pasta noodle with a mix of gooey cheeses to create this filling meal.

Recipe courtesy of JeanMarie Brownson

Ready in
45 m
25 m
(prepare time)
20 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
445
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
Potato Recipes for Cheesy, Mashed and More
6 Superb Onion Recipes
10 Great Pasta Recipes for Lovers of Gluten-Free Pasta

Ingredients

  • 8 Ounces (about 2 1/2 cups) mezzi rigatoni or fusilli pasta
  • 2 Tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 Tablespoon butter or bacon fat
  • 1/2 large sweet onion, very thinly sliced
  • 1/3 Cup flour
  • 2 Cups nonfat milk
  • 1/2 Cup half-and-half or heavy (whipping) cream
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1 Teaspoon hot red pepper sauce, plus more for serving
  • 1 Cup (3 ounces) shredded white cheddar cheese
  • 1 Cup (3 ounces) shredded Gruyere or Swiss cheese
  • 1 1/2 Cup (4 to 5 ounces) small dice corned beef (or smoky ham)
  • Chopped parsley and green onions, for garnish

Directions

Step 1: Have all ingredients ready and set near the cooking surface.

Step 2: Heat a large pot of salted water to boil over high heat. Add 8 ounces pasta. Cook, stirring often, until al dente (nearly tender but not soft when tasted), 8 to 10 minutes. Scoop out 1 cup of the cooking liquid and reserve it. Drain the pasta well and let stand while you make the sauce.

Step 3: While the pasta cooks, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil and 1 tablespoon butter or bacon fat in a medium-size saucepan over medium heat. Add ½ large sweet onion, thinly sliced; cook and stir until onion is golden brown, 5 to 8 minutes.

Step 4: Sprinkle 1/3 cup flour over onions; cook and stir for 1 minute. Whisk in 2 cups nonfat milk and ½ cup half-and-half (or whipping cream) and ½ teaspoon salt. Cook, whisking constantly until milk thickens, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat and season with 1 teaspoon red pepper hot sauce.

Step 5: When pasta is done, stir both cheeses into the hot white sauce. Add drained pasta and corned beef; mix gently. Taste for salt. Gently stir in enough of the reserved pasta cooking liquid to loosen up the mixture. Serve right away sprinkled with parsley and onions. 

Tags
best recipes
corned beef
Gruyere cheese
pasta recipes
St.Patrick's Day
corned beef recipes
Cheesy pasta with caramelized onions and corned beef
white cheddar cheese