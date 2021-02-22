Cheesy pasta with caramelized onions and corned beef

Step 1: Have all ingredients ready and set near the cooking surface.

Step 2: Heat a large pot of salted water to boil over high heat. Add 8 ounces pasta. Cook, stirring often, until al dente (nearly tender but not soft when tasted), 8 to 10 minutes. Scoop out 1 cup of the cooking liquid and reserve it. Drain the pasta well and let stand while you make the sauce.

Step 3: While the pasta cooks, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil and 1 tablespoon butter or bacon fat in a medium-size saucepan over medium heat. Add ½ large sweet onion, thinly sliced; cook and stir until onion is golden brown, 5 to 8 minutes.

Step 4: Sprinkle 1/3 cup flour over onions; cook and stir for 1 minute. Whisk in 2 cups nonfat milk and ½ cup half-and-half (or whipping cream) and ½ teaspoon salt. Cook, whisking constantly until milk thickens, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat and season with 1 teaspoon red pepper hot sauce.

Step 5: When pasta is done, stir both cheeses into the hot white sauce. Add drained pasta and corned beef; mix gently. Taste for salt. Gently stir in enough of the reserved pasta cooking liquid to loosen up the mixture. Serve right away sprinkled with parsley and onions.