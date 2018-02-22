Pasta Con ‘Nduja

Cook the peppers in a frying pan with a small amount of olive oil, add salt to taste. Once they are cooked, place in a rather large container, add the boiled potato and milk, blend with an immersion blender until it becomes creamy.

Put the soft bread, the garlic clove without the core, the parsley and a dash of extra virgin olive oil in a blender. Spread the mixture in a pan and bake for 7-8 minutes at 300 degrees F until it is crispy.

To prepare the seasoning of the pasta, add a dash of extra virgin olive oil to the pan and a very fine mirepoix of vegetables (celery, carrot and onion). Once it is sautéed, add the ‘nduja and turn off the heat, continuing to mix the sauce.

Toss the pasta into salted boiling water. When it is cooked, drain it keeping a ladle of pasta water aside, and add to the sauce.

At that point, sauté in the pan adding the ladle of pasta water.

Plate the pasta adding the cream of peppers as the base, gently resting a portion of pasta on top and finish by adding the crispy tasty bread.