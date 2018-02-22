  1. Home
Pasta Con ‘Nduja
This fusili with spicy 'nduja is creamy and delicous!
Feb 22, 2018 | 12:15 pm
By
Editor
Ben Hon

This delicious pasta recipes highlights some of the best ingredients from Calabria- from the olive oil and spicy 'nduja to the wonderful fusili di calabria! It's simple and totally delicious.

This recipe is courtesy of Chef Rocco Iann- Executive Chef at Le Saie restaurant in Bagnara Calabra (province of Reggio di Calabria)

 

5
Servings
704
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Pound Fusilli di Calabria (pasta)
  • 5 Ounces (about 1/2 a cup) of Soppressata di Calabria (‘nduja AKA spicy salami spread)
  • 2 carrots
  • 1 small onion
  • 1 small garlic clove
  • 9 Ounces soft bread
  • Parsley (a small handful, roughly chopped)
  • 3 1/2 Tablespoons milk
  • 3 yellow peppers
  • 1 small boiled potato
  • Salt to taste
  • Olio di Calabria (olive oil)

Directions

Cook the peppers in a frying pan with a small amount of olive oil, add salt to taste. Once they are cooked, place in a rather large container, add the boiled potato and milk, blend with an immersion blender until it becomes creamy.

Put the soft bread, the garlic clove without the core, the parsley and a dash of extra virgin olive oil in a blender. Spread the mixture in a pan and bake for 7-8 minutes at 300 degrees F until it is crispy.

To prepare the seasoning of the pasta, add a dash of extra virgin olive oil to the pan and a very fine mirepoix of vegetables (celery, carrot and onion). Once it is sautéed, add the ‘nduja and turn off the heat, continuing to mix the sauce.

Toss the pasta into salted boiling water. When it is cooked, drain it keeping a ladle of pasta water aside, and add to the sauce.

At that point, sauté in the pan adding the ladle of pasta water.

Plate the pasta adding the cream of peppers as the base, gently resting a portion of pasta on top and finish by adding the crispy tasty bread.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
18g
27%
Sugar
8g
N/A
Saturated Fat
5g
24%
Cholesterol
32mg
11%
Protein
26g
52%
Carbs
110g
37%
Vitamin A
232µg
26%
Vitamin B12
0.4µg
6.2%
Vitamin B6
0.7mg
33%
Vitamin C
217mg
100%
Vitamin D
0.4µg
0.1%
Vitamin E
1mg
6%
Vitamin K
46µg
58%
Calcium
137mg
14%
Fiber
8g
31%
Folate (food)
95µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
113µg
28%
Folic acid
10µg
N/A
Iron
4mg
24%
Magnesium
105mg
26%
Monounsaturated
8g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
8mg
39%
Phosphorus
371mg
53%
Polyunsaturated
3g
N/A
Potassium
902mg
26%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.3mg
18.6%
Sodium
866mg
36%
Thiamin (B1)
0.5mg
32.8%
Trans
0.1g
N/A
Zinc
3mg
21%
