4.5
2 ratings

Parmesan Croutons

July 31, 2021 | 9:16pm
They're not just for salad
Julie Deshaies/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Sure, they're good on salads, but these cheesy croutons add a welcome crunch to all sorts of dishes. Sprinkle them over asparagus spears or fresh sliced tomato, crumble them in pasta, or toss them with grilled vegetables and a drizzle of Italian vinaigrette.

This recipe is adapted from head chef Julio Martinez of Brimstone Woodfire Grill in Pembroke Pines, Florida. It was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Ready in
10 m
4 m
(prepare time)
6 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
234
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1/2 Cup bread cubes, cut from a French baguette
  • 2 Teaspoons canola oil
  • 1 Teaspoon olive oil
  • Grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, for sprinkling
  • Salt and black pepper, to taste

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F.

Step 2: Toss 1/2 cup French bread cubes in 2 teaspoons canola oil and 1 teaspoon olive oil. Transfer to a baking sheet. Sprinkle with grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese and season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Step 3: Bake until cheese browns and bread is crisp, about 6 minutes.

