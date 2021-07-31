July 31, 2021 | 9:16pm
Julie Deshaies/iStock/Getty Images Plus
Sure, they're good on salads, but these cheesy croutons add a welcome crunch to all sorts of dishes. Sprinkle them over asparagus spears or fresh sliced tomato, crumble them in pasta, or toss them with grilled vegetables and a drizzle of Italian vinaigrette.
This recipe is adapted from head chef Julio Martinez of Brimstone Woodfire Grill in Pembroke Pines, Florida. It was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 1/2 Cup bread cubes, cut from a French baguette
- 2 Teaspoons canola oil
- 1 Teaspoon olive oil
- Grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, for sprinkling
- Salt and black pepper, to taste
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Toss 1/2 cup French bread cubes in 2 teaspoons canola oil and 1 teaspoon olive oil. Transfer to a baking sheet. Sprinkle with grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese and season with salt and pepper, to taste.
Step 3: Bake until cheese browns and bread is crisp, about 6 minutes.