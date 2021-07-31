Sure, they're good on salads, but these cheesy croutons add a welcome crunch to all sorts of dishes. Sprinkle them over asparagus spears or fresh sliced tomato, crumble them in pasta, or toss them with grilled vegetables and a drizzle of Italian vinaigrette.

This recipe is adapted from head chef Julio Martinez of Brimstone Woodfire Grill in Pembroke Pines, Florida. It was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.