Panera Broccoli Cheddar Soup Copycat

Step 1: Melt 1 tablespoon butter in large pot or Dutch oven over medium-low heat.

Step 2: Saute 1 cup finely diced onion in butter, until soft. Remove softened onions from pot and set aside.

Step 3: Increase heat to medium. Melt remaining 1/4 cup butter in pot, whisk in 1/4 cup flour, creating a roux. Whisk quickly for 5 minutes.

Step 4: Pour in 1 cup milk, 1 cup heavy cream while whisking.

Step 5: Pour in 4 cups chicken or veggie stock, whisking to combine.

Step 6: Season with salt and pepper to taste and bring to a simmer for 20 minutes.

Step 7: Add 2 1/2 cups frozen broccoli, 1 cup shredded carrot, and cooked diced onions. Lower heat to low simmer. Cook until vegetables are soft, about 20 minutes.

Step 8: Remove soup from heat. Use immersion blender to combine soup, but keep some medium-sized pieces of broccoli intact.

Step 9: Stir in 2 cups grated cheddar cheese.

Step 10: Serve hot with warm, crusty bread and enjoy!