Panera Broccoli Cheddar Soup Copycat

Everyone knows the best part about going to Panera Bread is the soups. And the broccoli cheddar soup is the king of kings. Luckily, this irresistable, comforting dish is easy to replicate at home.
Notes
Instead of 1 cup of milk and 1 cup of heavy cream, you can use 2 cups of half and half.
Ingredients
- 1/4 Cup plus 1 tablespoon butter
- 1 Cup onion, finely diced
- 1/4 Cup all-purpose flour
- 1 Cup milk
- 1 Cup heavy cream
- 4 Cups chicken or vegetable stock
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 12 Ounces frozen broccoli (about 2 1/2 cups)
- 1 Cup carrots, shredded
- 2 Cups cheddar cheese, grated
Directions
Step 1: Melt 1 tablespoon butter in large pot or Dutch oven over medium-low heat.
Step 2: Saute 1 cup finely diced onion in butter, until soft. Remove softened onions from pot and set aside.
Step 3: Increase heat to medium. Melt remaining 1/4 cup butter in pot, whisk in 1/4 cup flour, creating a roux. Whisk quickly for 5 minutes.
Step 4: Pour in 1 cup milk, 1 cup heavy cream while whisking.
Step 5: Pour in 4 cups chicken or veggie stock, whisking to combine.
Step 6: Season with salt and pepper to taste and bring to a simmer for 20 minutes.
Step 7: Add 2 1/2 cups frozen broccoli, 1 cup shredded carrot, and cooked diced onions. Lower heat to low simmer. Cook until vegetables are soft, about 20 minutes.
Step 8: Remove soup from heat. Use immersion blender to combine soup, but keep some medium-sized pieces of broccoli intact.
Step 9: Stir in 2 cups grated cheddar cheese.
Step 10: Serve hot with warm, crusty bread and enjoy!