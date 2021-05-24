  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Arugula and Pancetta Pizza

May 24, 2021 | 9:12pm
Skip the delivery and make this easy, delicious pie at home
Buca di Beppo

Need a little inspiration on pizza night? Try this pie topped with pancetta, spicy sausage, arugula and a balsamic glaze. It's made with a pre-cooked pizza crust, so it couldn't be easier.

This recipe is from Buca di Beppo in Orlando, Florida, and was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.

Ready in
20 m
10 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
371
Calories Per Serving

Notes

Prosciutto can substitute for the pancetta.

Ingredients

  • 1 (12-inch) pre-made pizza crust
  • 1 Tablespoon olive oil, plus 1/4 teaspoon for tossing greens
  • 1 Tablespoon minced garlic
  • 1 Cup shredded Italian cheese blend
  • 1/2 Cup cooked, thinly sliced spicy Italian sausage
  • 1/2 Cup diced pancetta (see notes)
  • 1 Tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1 Ounce baby arugula
  • Pinch each coarse salt and pepper, or to taste
  • 1/4 Ounce aged balsamic or bottled balsamic glaze

Directions

Step 1: Heat oven to 450 F.

Step 2: Using a pastry brush, evenly brush 1 tablespoon olive oil to the edges of 1 (12-inch) pre-made pizza crust. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon minced garlic evenly over the crust. Place 1 cup shredded Italian cheese blend evenly over the garlic. Top with 1/2 cup cooked, thinly sliced spicy Italian sausage.

Step 3: In a pan, saute 1/2 cup diced pancetta for 1 to 2 minutes. Place evenly over pizza. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese over the top.

Step 4: Bake for 10 to 12 minutes, or until the cheese begins to brown. Remove from oven.

Step 5: In a mixing bowl, toss 1 ounce baby arugula with 1/4 teaspoon olive oil and salt and pepper to taste. Place arugula evenly over pizza. Drizzle lightly with 1/4 ounce balsamic glaze.

