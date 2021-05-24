Need a little inspiration on pizza night? Try this pie topped with pancetta, spicy sausage, arugula and a balsamic glaze. It's made with a pre-cooked pizza crust, so it couldn't be easier.
This recipe is from Buca di Beppo in Orlando, Florida, and was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.
Notes
Prosciutto can substitute for the pancetta.
Ingredients
- 1 (12-inch) pre-made pizza crust
- 1 Tablespoon olive oil, plus 1/4 teaspoon for tossing greens
- 1 Tablespoon minced garlic
- 1 Cup shredded Italian cheese blend
- 1/2 Cup cooked, thinly sliced spicy Italian sausage
- 1/2 Cup diced pancetta (see notes)
- 1 Tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 Ounce baby arugula
- Pinch each coarse salt and pepper, or to taste
- 1/4 Ounce aged balsamic or bottled balsamic glaze
Directions
Step 1: Heat oven to 450 F.
Step 2: Using a pastry brush, evenly brush 1 tablespoon olive oil to the edges of 1 (12-inch) pre-made pizza crust. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon minced garlic evenly over the crust. Place 1 cup shredded Italian cheese blend evenly over the garlic. Top with 1/2 cup cooked, thinly sliced spicy Italian sausage.
Step 3: In a pan, saute 1/2 cup diced pancetta for 1 to 2 minutes. Place evenly over pizza. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese over the top.
Step 4: Bake for 10 to 12 minutes, or until the cheese begins to brown. Remove from oven.
Step 5: In a mixing bowl, toss 1 ounce baby arugula with 1/4 teaspoon olive oil and salt and pepper to taste. Place arugula evenly over pizza. Drizzle lightly with 1/4 ounce balsamic glaze.