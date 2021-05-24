Step 1: Heat oven to 450 F.

Step 2: Using a pastry brush, evenly brush 1 tablespoon olive oil to the edges of 1 (12-inch) pre-made pizza crust. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon minced garlic evenly over the crust. Place 1 cup shredded Italian cheese blend evenly over the garlic. Top with 1/2 cup cooked, thinly sliced spicy Italian sausage.

Step 3: In a pan, saute 1/2 cup diced pancetta for 1 to 2 minutes. Place evenly over pizza. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese over the top.

Step 4: Bake for 10 to 12 minutes, or until the cheese begins to brown. Remove from oven.

Step 5: In a mixing bowl, toss 1 ounce baby arugula with 1/4 teaspoon olive oil and salt and pepper to taste. Place arugula evenly over pizza. Drizzle lightly with 1/4 ounce balsamic glaze.