This refreshing cocktail has hints of grapefruit and pepper

The San Francisco World Spirits Competition, founded in 2000, has just announced its inaugural Cocktail of the Year winner, the Pamplemousse au Poivre ("Grapefruit with Pepper"), created by H. Joseph Ehrmann, spirits/bar educator and proprietor of Elixir in San Francisco. SFWSC founder Anthony Dias Blue asked competition participants to invent a cocktail based on Banhez mezcal, winner of Double Gold and Best in Class medals in last year's competition.