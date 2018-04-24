  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes

Pamplemousse au Poivre

Apr 24, 2018 | 4:25 pm
By
Editor
This refreshing cocktail has hints of grapefruit and pepper
Pamplemousse au Poivre
Allison Webber

The San Francisco World Spirits Competition, founded in 2000, has just announced its inaugural Cocktail of the Year winner, the Pamplemousse au Poivre ("Grapefruit with Pepper"), created by H. Joseph Ehrmann, spirits/bar educator and proprietor of Elixir in San Francisco. SFWSC founder Anthony Dias Blue asked competition participants to invent a cocktail based on Banhez mezcal, winner of Double Gold and Best in Class medals in last year's competition.

Ready in
3 m
Prep3 m
1
Servings
279
Calories Per Serving
Deliver Ingredients

Notes

Erhmann garnishes the rim of the glass with a grapefruit peel cone filled with pink peppercorns.

Ingredients

  • 2 Ounces Banhez or other good-quality mezcal
  • 1 Ounce Giffard Pamplemousse Rose (pink grapefruit) liqueur
  • 1/2 Ounce Marie Brizard Poivre de Sichuan (Sichuan pepper) liqueur
  • 1/2 Ounce lemon juice
  • 1 dash grapefruit bitters

Directions

Combine ingredients in shaker and shake with ice, then strain into a coupe.

Tags
mezcal
mezcal cocktail
Cocktail
agave

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
0.2g
0.2%
Sugar
17g
N/A
Carbs
21g
7%
Vitamin C
5mg
9%
Calcium
1mg
N/A
Folate (food)
3µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
3µg
1%
Magnesium
2mg
1%
Phosphorus
6mg
1%
Potassium
29mg
1%
Sodium
4mg
N/A
More from EdamamHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.