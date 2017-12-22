Paleo Blueberry Thumbprints

Preheat oven to 350°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Combine all the ingredients for the blueberry filling except the arrowroot powder in a small sauce pan over high heat. Bring to a boil, stirring frequently to mash the blueberries.

Once boiling, reduce to medium-low and continue mashing blueberries as the sauce thickens and reduces for about 5-7 minutes.

Stir in the arrowroot powder, remove from heat and let cool to thicken.