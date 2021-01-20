Settle noodles in a bowl.

Douse with hot tap water.

Let soak, 30 minutes.

Drain; rinse under cold water.

Set aside.

Toss chicken with salt, cornstarch and sesame oil.

Set aside.

Mix together lime juice, fish sauce, brown sugar, chili sauce and red chili flakes.

Set aside.

Set a colander over a bowl and keep it handy.

Find the oven mitts.

Set out all ingredients, in order.

In a wok (or heavy skillet), heat the peanut oil over medium-high heat.

When it's very hot, add chicken.

Stir.

Slip-on mitts.

When chicken turns white — about 1 minute — carefully pour chicken and oil into the colander, letting chicken drain and oil collect in the bowl.

Measure 3 tablespoons of oil back into the wok.

When it's very hot, pour in the egg, stirring briefly to scramble; push the egg up the side of the pan.

Tumble in green onions, stirring to coat with oil.

Tumble in snap peas, stirring to coat with oil.

Stir in noodles.

Add chicken; toss everything (including egg) together.

When noodles are very hot, pull wok off heat.

Pour in lime juice mixture; toss to coat.

Stir in peanuts, cilantro and basil.

Enjoy hot with lime wedges.