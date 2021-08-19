Because the flavor of oysters is so delicate, very little seasoning is needed for this recipe, and as this dish cooks the oyster flavor permeates the vegetables. Make this pie in an oven-proof bowl (not a pie plate), and if you're short on time, take the easy route and use a store-bought refrigerated pie crust instead of making it from scratch. Unlike other more traditional oyster pie recipes, this one contains no dairy product—just the briny-tasting oysters with their liquid, vegetables and a generous amount of butter for added richness. This dish is really meant to be all about the oysters, and for oyster fans it will make a delightful meal.
This recipe is by Dorothy Herbert of Sykesville, Maryland and was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.
Ingredients
- 6 medium potatoes, diced
- 1 stalk celery, chopped fine
- 3 carrots, sliced
- 2 Cups chicken broth
- 1 quart select oysters with liquid
- 1 Teaspoon seasoning salt, such as McCormick Season-All
- 1/2 Teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1/4 Cup butter
- 1 single pie crust, (either made from scratch or store bought)
Directions
Step 1: In a large pan, combine 6 medium diced potatoes, 1 stalk finely chopped celery and 3 sliced carrots. Cover with 2 cups chicken broth and simmer until almost cooked through and fork tender.
Step 2: Preheat over to 350 F.
Step 3: Drain and place the vegetables into a 2-quart ovenproof bowl. Add 1 quart select oysters (with liquid). Sprinkle with 1 teaspoon seasoning salt, 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, and then dot with 1/4 cup butter.
Step 4: Cover with 1 single pie crust and bake until crust turns golden brown, about 30 minutes. Remove from oven and serve hot.