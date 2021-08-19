Because the flavor of oysters is so delicate, very little seasoning is needed for this recipe, and as this dish cooks the oyster flavor permeates the vegetables. Make this pie in an oven-proof bowl (not a pie plate), and if you're short on time, take the easy route and use a store-bought refrigerated pie crust instead of making it from scratch. Unlike other more traditional oyster pie recipes, this one contains no dairy product—just the briny-tasting oysters with their liquid, vegetables and a generous amount of butter for added richness. This dish is really meant to be all about the oysters, and for oyster fans it will make a delightful meal.

This recipe is by Dorothy Herbert of Sykesville, Maryland and was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.