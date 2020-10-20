Oxtail Stew

Place the seasoned flour into a large zip-close bag.

Working in batches, add the oxtails, and shake to coat them generously with flour.

Transfer the floured oxtails to a plate; discard the flour.

Heat the oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat.

Working in batches, add the oxtails and brown them on all sides, about 3 minutes per side.

Transfer the oxtails to a plate and set aside.

Add the garlic and onion to the Dutch oven, and cook, stirring frequently, until the onion is softened and translucent, about 5 minutes.

Add the wine, and stir to scrape up any browned bits.

Cook until the wine has almost evaporated, about 5 minutes.

Return the oxtails to the pot.

Add the tomatoes and enough beef broth to cover.

Break the bay leaves in half and tuck them between the oxtails.

Bring to a boil, decrease heat to a simmer, cover and cook until the meat is tender, 2 to 2 1/2 hours.

Add the carrots and potatoes.

Cover and simmer until vegetables are tender, 45 to 60 minutes longer.

Remove the bay leaves and serve.