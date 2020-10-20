Oxtail stew is a classic comfort food using a seriously underrated cut of meat.
This recipe by Robin Mather originally appeared in The Chicago Tribune.
Notes
This is good the day it's made but better if you can wait to serve it the day afterward. Refrigerate overnight, of course.
Ingredients
- 1 Cup flour, heavily seasoned with salt and pepper
- 3 Pounds oxtail
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- 2 cloves garlic, smashed, minced
- 1 large onion, halved lengthwise, sliced into 1/4-inch slices
- 1/2 Cup red wine
- 2 Cups diced tomatoes with juice, or 1 can (14 ounces) diced tomatoes
- 1-2 Cup beef broth
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 Teaspoon dried thyme, crumbled
- 1/2 Teaspoon dried rosemary, crumbled
- 1 Pound carrots, peeled, cut into large chunks
- 3 Pounds potatoes, scrubbed, cut into large chunks
Directions
Place the seasoned flour into a large zip-close bag.
Working in batches, add the oxtails, and shake to coat them generously with flour.
Transfer the floured oxtails to a plate; discard the flour.
Heat the oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat.
Working in batches, add the oxtails and brown them on all sides, about 3 minutes per side.
Transfer the oxtails to a plate and set aside.
Add the garlic and onion to the Dutch oven, and cook, stirring frequently, until the onion is softened and translucent, about 5 minutes.
Add the wine, and stir to scrape up any browned bits.
Cook until the wine has almost evaporated, about 5 minutes.
Return the oxtails to the pot.
Add the tomatoes and enough beef broth to cover.
Break the bay leaves in half and tuck them between the oxtails.
Bring to a boil, decrease heat to a simmer, cover and cook until the meat is tender, 2 to 2 1/2 hours.
Add the carrots and potatoes.
Cover and simmer until vegetables are tender, 45 to 60 minutes longer.
Remove the bay leaves and serve.