  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes

Our Favorite Hanukkah Kugel Recipe
The classic kugel recipe we're all nostalgic for!
Dec 11, 2017 | 10:43 pm
By
Editor
Hanukkah Kugel
Dreamstime

It's basically like a sweet fettucine alfredo!

During the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah it is traditional to eat this savory kugel recipe. This recipe is made with cottage cheese although many people subsitute gvina levana (Israeli white cheese) if you can find it. If you like this dish even sweeter, feel free to add some raisons, it will give it some interesting texture.

For more Hanukkah inspiration, click here.

8
Servings
121
Calories Per Serving
Deliver Ingredients

Ingredients

  • 8 Ounces egg noodles
  • 2 onions, sliced
  • 2 Tablespoons butter, melted
  • 8 Ounces cottage cheese
  • 2 eggs, lightly beaten
  • 1/4 Cup sugar
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 Teaspoon cinnamon
  • oil for frying

Directions

Preheat oven to 350ºF.

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Salt the water and cook your noodles uncovered until they are al dente. Approximately 4-6 minutes.

Place your noodles in a colander and rinse with cold water. Set aside.

In a medium saucepan, over medium heat, heat the oil and then cook the onions until they soften. Remove from pan.

In a separate bowl, gently mix the onions, noodles, butter, cottage cheese, eggs, sugar, vanilla extract and cinnamon until all the noodles are evenly coated.

Place the mixture in a prepared pan and smooth down the top.

Bake uncovered for 45 minutes to an hour, or until the top is golden brown. If you like it crispier, bake it slightly longer.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
4g
6%
Sugar
2g
2%
Saturated Fat
1g
4%
Cholesterol
14mg
5%
Carbohydrate, by difference
15g
12%
Protein
5g
11%
Vitamin A, RAE
12µg
2%
Calcium, Ca
31mg
3%
Choline, total
12mg
3%
Fiber, total dietary
1g
4%
Fluoride, F
9µg
0%
Folate, total
8µg
2%
Iron, Fe
1mg
6%
Magnesium, Mg
9mg
3%
Niacin
1mg
7%
Phosphorus, P
71mg
10%
Selenium, Se
10µg
18%
Sodium, Na
123mg
8%
Water
42g
2%
More from USDAHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.
Tags
Jewish food
kugel
best hanukkah recipes