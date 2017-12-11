Our Favorite Hanukkah Kugel Recipe

Preheat oven to 350ºF.

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Salt the water and cook your noodles uncovered until they are al dente. Approximately 4-6 minutes.

Place your noodles in a colander and rinse with cold water. Set aside.

In a medium saucepan, over medium heat, heat the oil and then cook the onions until they soften. Remove from pan.

In a separate bowl, gently mix the onions, noodles, butter, cottage cheese, eggs, sugar, vanilla extract and cinnamon until all the noodles are evenly coated.

Place the mixture in a prepared pan and smooth down the top.

Bake uncovered for 45 minutes to an hour, or until the top is golden brown. If you like it crispier, bake it slightly longer.