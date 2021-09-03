Waldorf salad, oddly enough, was invented not by a chef or restaurateur, but by the Waldorf's hotel maître d', Oscar Tschirky. Created to honor the hotel's 1893 opening, this salad is served with countless variations. This recipe is a simple but appealing combination of apples and celery pieces.—Marcy Goldman-Posluns, Chicago Tribune

This recipe is from ''Oscar of the Waldorf's Cookbook'' (Dover Pubns, 1973) by Oscar Tschirky, and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.