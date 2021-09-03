  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

'Oscar of the Waldorf' Salad

September 3, 2021 | 10:17pm
A legendary salad from one of the world's finest hotels
MSPhotographic/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Waldorf salad, oddly enough, was invented not by a chef or restaurateur, but by the Waldorf's hotel maître d', Oscar Tschirky. Created to honor the hotel's 1893 opening, this salad is served with countless variations. This recipe is a simple but appealing combination of apples and celery pieces.—Marcy Goldman-Posluns, Chicago Tribune

This recipe is from ''Oscar of the Waldorf's Cookbook'' (Dover Pubns, 1973) by Oscar Tschirky, and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ingredients

  • 2 apples (preferably 1 tart, 1 sweet apple)
  • 1 Cup celery, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 1/4 Cup (about) mayonnaise (preferably homemade)
  • Lettuce leaves, optional

Directions

Step 1: Peel and core 2 apples (preferably 1 tart, 1 sweet apple). Chop into 1/2-inch dice.

Step 2: In a bowl, combine 1 cup celery (cut into 1/2-inch pieces) with the chopped apple. Toss with (about) 1/4 cup mayonnaise (preferably homemade). Serve on a bed of lettuce, if desired.

