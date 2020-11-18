  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
3
2 ratings

Homemade Limoncello

November 18, 2020 | 10:28am
Sip on this sunny lemon liqueur, even in the winter
Andrew Pustiakin/Shutterstock

Skies feeling gloomy and gray? Brighten them up with this sunny recipe for homemade limoncello.

This recipe originally appeared in The Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
80 days
30 m
(prepare time)
80 days
(cook time)
40
Servings
163
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 11 lemons
  • 1 bottle (1.75 liters) vodka
  • 3 Cups simple syrup, see note

Directions

Cut zest off lemons, taking care to cut off any of the white pith; reserve fruit for another use.

Place peels and vodka in large glass jar or bottle with wide mouth.

Seal top; place in dark, cool place 40 days.

Swirl contents occasionally.

Add simple syrup.

Seal; let macerate 40 days.

Remove peels when soaking time is up.

Nutritional Facts
Servings40
Calories Per Serving163
Sugar18gN/A
Protein0.2g0.4%
Carbs19g6%
Vitamin A0.2µgN/A
Vitamin C8mg9%
Calcium7mg1%
Fiber0.4g1.8%
Folate (food)2µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)2µgN/A
Iron1mg5.3%
Magnesium4mg1%
Phosphorus7mg1%
Potassium37mg1%
Sodium14mg1%
Sugars, added17gN/A
Water48gN/A
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
cocktails
drink recipe
Italian recipe
limoncello
spirits
edible gifts
Homemade Limoncello
drinkable gifts