November 18, 2020 | 10:28am
Andrew Pustiakin/Shutterstock
Skies feeling gloomy and gray? Brighten them up with this sunny recipe for homemade limoncello.
This recipe originally appeared in The Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 11 lemons
- 1 bottle (1.75 liters) vodka
- 3 Cups simple syrup, see note
Directions
Cut zest off lemons, taking care to cut off any of the white pith; reserve fruit for another use.
Place peels and vodka in large glass jar or bottle with wide mouth.
Seal top; place in dark, cool place 40 days.
Swirl contents occasionally.
Add simple syrup.
Seal; let macerate 40 days.
Remove peels when soaking time is up.