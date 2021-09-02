The famed Cobb salad has to be one of the most colorful of all salad classics. Traced back to 1936 and the then-owner of the renowned Brown Derby restaurant/landmark then in Hollywood, Robert Cobb's salad best can be described as a cross between a salad and a club sandwich. Originally inspired by the selection of choice leftovers in the Brown Derby's well-stocked larder, Cobb salad usually is presented in either stemmed glass dishes or a huge trifle bowl and tossed with its dressing at the last minute.—Marcy Goldman-Posluns, Chicago Tribune
This recipe was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Notes
To poach chicken, heat a pot of salted water to a boil. Drop in chicken and reduce heat to a simmer. Cover, and let chicken poach 20 to 25 minutes until done. Chicken should be tender but thoroughly cooked. Remove and drain. Remove skin and bones from chicken breast and refrigerate. When ready to use, chop into medium-sized dice.
Ingredients
For the vinaigrette:
- 1/3 Cup white wine vinegar
- 1 Teaspoon fresh lemon juice
- 1/4 Teaspoon freshly ground pepper
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1 Teaspoon Dijon-style mustard
- 1 small clove garlic, crushed
- 1/4 Teaspoon basil (or 1/2 teaspoon minced fresh)
- 1/4 Cup olive oil
For the salad assembly:
- 1/2 head iceberg lettuce
- 1 small head chicory
- 1 small bunch watercress
- 2 medium tomatoes, peeled, seeded, diced into 1/2-inch cubes
- Salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 3 hard-cooked eggs, coarsely chopped
- 6 slices bacon, cooked, drained and crumbled
- 1 whole chicken breast, poached (see notes)
- 2 green onions, chopped
- 1 Teaspoon minced yellow onion
- 3 Ounces blue cheese, crumbled
- 1 large avocado, peeled, cut into 1/2-inch dice, tossed with juice of 1/ 2 a fresh lemon
- 1 small endive, separated into spears
Directions
For the vinaigrette:
Step 1: In a small bowl, mix together 1/3 cup white wine vinegar, 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice, 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1 teaspoon Dijon-style mustard, 1 small crushed garlic clove and 1/4 teaspoon basil (or 1/2 teaspoon minced fresh basil).
Step 2: Slowly add 1/4 cup olive oil until it is well-blended. Chill until needed.
For the salad assembly:
Step 1: Use a large trifle or glass serving dish. Prepare 1/2 head iceberg lettuce and 1 small head chicory by dicing with a knife, shredding then cutting crosswise. Place lettuce and chicory in the bottom of the serving dish. Cover with 1 small bunch watercress and toss.
Step 2: Peel, seed and dice 2 medium tomatoes into 1/2-inch cubes. Arrange two rows of tomatoes seasoned with salt and pepper in two rows at either side of the salad bowl. Working toward the center, make two similar rows of chopped eggs (from 3 hard-cooked eggs), then two rows of crumbled bacon (from 6 slices bacon).
Step 3: Skin and bone 1 poached chicken breast (see notes). Cut into 1/4- to 1/2-inch dice. Make two rows of diced chicken over the greens, inside the rows of bacon.
Step 4: Mix 2 chopped green onions and 1 teaspoon minced yellow onion and sprinkle over the chicken. Make two rows of crumbled blue cheese (3 ounces total) and finally a center row of avocado slices (from 1 large avocado that's been peeled, cut into 1/2-inch dice and tossed with juice of 1/ 2 a fresh lemon).
Step 5: Salad may be chilled up to 2 hours before serving. (You may also layer this salad in a motif of your choice.)
Step 6: To serve, drizzle the chilled vinaigrette over the salad and gently toss to combine. Serve on glass plates and garnish with an endive leaf.