Step 1: Use a large trifle or glass serving dish. Prepare 1/2 head iceberg lettuce and 1 small head chicory by dicing with a knife, shredding then cutting crosswise. Place lettuce and chicory in the bottom of the serving dish. Cover with 1 small bunch watercress and toss.

Step 2: Peel, seed and dice 2 medium tomatoes into 1/2-inch cubes. Arrange two rows of tomatoes seasoned with salt and pepper in two rows at either side of the salad bowl. Working toward the center, make two similar rows of chopped eggs (from 3 hard-cooked eggs), then two rows of crumbled bacon (from 6 slices bacon).

Step 3: Skin and bone 1 poached chicken breast (see notes). Cut into 1/4- to 1/2-inch dice. Make two rows of diced chicken over the greens, inside the rows of bacon.

Step 4: Mix 2 chopped green onions and 1 teaspoon minced yellow onion and sprinkle over the chicken. Make two rows of crumbled blue cheese (3 ounces total) and finally a center row of avocado slices (from 1 large avocado that's been peeled, cut into 1/2-inch dice and tossed with juice of 1/ 2 a fresh lemon).

Step 5: Salad may be chilled up to 2 hours before serving. (You may also layer this salad in a motif of your choice.)

Step 6: To serve, drizzle the chilled vinaigrette over the salad and gently toss to combine. Serve on glass plates and garnish with an endive leaf.