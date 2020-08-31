  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Orchard Rosé Sangria

August 31, 2020 | 2:02pm
Fizzy and crisp
Orchard Rosé Sangria
Courtesy of Angry Orchard

This festive 'punch with punch' is made by mixing gin, lemon and fresh basil-watermelon juice, and then topping it with a splash of rosé cider.

Recipe courtesy of Angry Orchard

Ready in
5 m
5 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
214
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the Cocktail

  • 2 bottles Angry Orchard Rosé Cider
  • 3 Ounces gin
  • 3 Ounces lemon juice
  • 3 Ounces simple syrup (1-part sugar to 1-part water)
  • 9 Ounces basil-watermelon juice (recipe follows)
  • Orange, for garnish

For the Basil-Watermelon Juice

  • 2 Cups diced watermelon
  • 5-6 basil leaves

Directions

For the Cocktail

Build cocktail in a punch bowl or pitcher with ice, and top with rosé cider.

Garnish with an orange twist.

For the Basil-Watermelon Juice

Add diced watermelon and basil leaves to a blender and blend until liquified.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving214
Total Fat0.5g0.7%
Sugar39gN/A
Protein0.6g1.3%
Carbs45g15%
Vitamin A15µg2%
Vitamin C12mg13%
Vitamin K2µg2%
Calcium28mg3%
Fiber0.8g3.1%
Folate (food)5µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)5µg1%
Iron1mg5.4%
Magnesium21mg5%
Niacin (B3)0.3mg2%
Phosphorus26mg4%
Polyunsaturated0.1gN/A
Potassium346mg7%
Sodium20mg1%
Sugars, added10gN/A
Water304gN/A
Zinc0.1mg1.3%
