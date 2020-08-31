Orchard Rosé Sangria

August 31, 2020 | 2:02pm
Courtesy of Angry Orchard
This festive 'punch with punch' is made by mixing gin, lemon and fresh basil-watermelon juice, and then topping it with a splash of rosé cider.
Recipe courtesy of Angry Orchard
Ingredients
For the Cocktail
- 2 bottles Angry Orchard Rosé Cider
- 3 Ounces gin
- 3 Ounces lemon juice
- 3 Ounces simple syrup (1-part sugar to 1-part water)
- 9 Ounces basil-watermelon juice (recipe follows)
- Orange, for garnish
For the Basil-Watermelon Juice
- 2 Cups diced watermelon
- 5-6 basil leaves
Directions
For the Cocktail
Build cocktail in a punch bowl or pitcher with ice, and top with rosé cider.
Garnish with an orange twist.
For the Basil-Watermelon Juice
Add diced watermelon and basil leaves to a blender and blend until liquified.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving214
Total Fat0.5g0.7%
Sugar39gN/A
Protein0.6g1.3%
Carbs45g15%
Vitamin A15µg2%
Vitamin C12mg13%
Vitamin K2µg2%
Calcium28mg3%
Fiber0.8g3.1%
Folate (food)5µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)5µg1%
Iron1mg5.4%
Magnesium21mg5%
Niacin (B3)0.3mg2%
Phosphorus26mg4%
Polyunsaturated0.1gN/A
Potassium346mg7%
Sodium20mg1%
Sugars, added10gN/A
Water304gN/A
Zinc0.1mg1.3%
