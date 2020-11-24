  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Orange Olives

November 24, 2020 | 11:37am
Orange, meet olive
orange olives
Bill Hogan, Chicago Tribune

These orangey olives go great on salads, in stews or all by themselves. 

This recipe is by Leah Eskin and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
19 m
15 m
(prepare time)
4 m
(cook time)
10
Servings
40
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 2 Cups brine-cured olives
  • 2 Teaspoons olive oil
  • 1 Teaspoon chopped fresh thyme leaves
  • 1 Teaspoon finely grated orange zest
  • 1 clove garlic, finely chopped
  • 1/2 Teaspoon fennel seeds
  • 1/2 Teaspoon white-wine vinegar

Directions

Drain olives and tumble into a bowl.

Pour in warm water to cover. Soak 15 minutes.

Drain and pat dry.

Roll olives into a medium skillet along with oil, thyme, zest, garlic, and fennel seeds.

Cook over medium-high heat until garlic turns fragrant, about 4 minutes.

Pull pan off heat; stir in vinegar.

Pack into a 1-pint jar.

Serve warm or cold.

Nutritional Facts
Servings10
Calories Per Serving40
Total Fat4g6%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Protein0.3g0.5%
Carbs2g1%
Vitamin A6µg1%
Vitamin C0.8mg0.8%
Vitamin E0.6mg3.8%
Vitamin K0.9µg0.8%
Calcium26mg3%
Fiber0.9g3.8%
Folate (food)0.1µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)0.1µgN/A
Iron0.9mg5.2%
Magnesium2mgN/A
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Phosphorus2mgN/A
Polyunsaturated0.3gN/A
Potassium6mgN/A
Sodium198mg8%
Water22gN/A
orange olives