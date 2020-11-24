November 24, 2020 | 11:37am
Bill Hogan, Chicago Tribune
These orangey olives go great on salads, in stews or all by themselves.
This recipe is by Leah Eskin and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 2 Cups brine-cured olives
- 2 Teaspoons olive oil
- 1 Teaspoon chopped fresh thyme leaves
- 1 Teaspoon finely grated orange zest
- 1 clove garlic, finely chopped
- 1/2 Teaspoon fennel seeds
- 1/2 Teaspoon white-wine vinegar
Directions
Drain olives and tumble into a bowl.
Pour in warm water to cover. Soak 15 minutes.
Drain and pat dry.
Roll olives into a medium skillet along with oil, thyme, zest, garlic, and fennel seeds.
Cook over medium-high heat until garlic turns fragrant, about 4 minutes.
Pull pan off heat; stir in vinegar.
Pack into a 1-pint jar.
Serve warm or cold.
Servings10
Calories Per Serving40
Total Fat4g6%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Protein0.3g0.5%
Carbs2g1%
Vitamin A6µg1%
Vitamin C0.8mg0.8%
Vitamin E0.6mg3.8%
Vitamin K0.9µg0.8%
Calcium26mg3%
Fiber0.9g3.8%
Folate (food)0.1µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)0.1µgN/A
Iron0.9mg5.2%
Magnesium2mgN/A
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Phosphorus2mgN/A
Polyunsaturated0.3gN/A
Potassium6mgN/A
Sodium198mg8%
Water22gN/A