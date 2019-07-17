Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

Season chicken with salt and spices.

Heat oil in a pan until it starts to shimmer but is not too hot that it starts to smoke. Put the chicken in the pan, skin side down. The chicken should not stick if the pan is hot enough.

Cook until the skin starts to brown and gets a bit crispy. Remove from the pan.

Add more oil to the pan if needed and add the vegetables, seasoning them with salt and any other preferred spices.

Cook for 2-3 minutes, making sure to toss and stir the vegetables to evenly coat with oil.

Place chicken on top of the vegetables in the pan and place in the preheated oven. Bake for 30 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through and the vegetables are tender and charred.

Remove the chicken from the pan and return the pan with vegetables to the stove at a medium heat.

Splash with vinegar and cook until the smell of vinegar has cooked off.

Toss vegetables once again to coat completely in pan sauce and plate with the chicken.