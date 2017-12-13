  1. Home
Olive Garden's Famous Chicken Parm Recipe
The recipe we all know and love is finally here to make in the comfort of your own home!
Finally you can make this family favorite at home!

It’s no surprise to Olive Garden that people love Chicken Parmigiana, so in the spirit of Italian generosity, Olive Garden is releasing its copycat Chicken Parmigiana recipe today.

4
Servings
612
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts (8-9 oz each)
  • 2 cups flour
  • ½ quart milk
  • 4 eggs
  • 3 cups Italian breadcrumbs
  • ½ cup marinara sauce
  • 1 cup mozzarella cheese
  • ½ cup vegetable oil
  • parsley to garnish

Directions

Place flour in a bowl and set aside.

Mix milk and eggs in a second bowl, breaking egg yolks, and set aside.

Measure breadcrumbs in a third bowl and set aside.

Pound the chicken breasts between sheets of plastic wrap until about ¼ inch thickness.

Season chicken with salt and pepper.

Coat the chicken lightly in flour, covering all sides completely.

Dip into egg and milk mixture, covering completely.

Coat with breadcrumbs, covering evenly, removing any lumps.

Place breaded chicken in a single layer on a lined sheet tray.

Preheat oven to broil.

Heat oil in a cast iron pan to medium heat.

Fry chicken for about 5 minutes per side, or until cooked through and golden brown.

Place chicken on paper towel to remove excess oil.

Top fried chicken with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Broil in the oven to melt the cheese.

Garnish with fresh parsley, chopped.

Serve with spaghetti or your favorite side dish.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
24g
34%
Sugar
22g
24%
Saturated Fat
4g
17%
Cholesterol
8mg
3%
Carbohydrate, by difference
86g
66%
Protein
13g
28%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
2mg
3%
Calcium, Ca
145mg
15%
Fiber, total dietary
7g
28%
Folate, total
84µg
21%
Iron, Fe
3mg
17%
Magnesium, Mg
48mg
15%
Manganese, Mn
1mg
56%
Niacin
2mg
14%
Phosphorus, P
216mg
31%
Selenium, Se
9µg
16%
Sodium, Na
1570mg
100%
Water
169g
6%
Zinc, Zn
1mg
13%
Tags
Olive Garden
chicken parmigiana
chicken parm