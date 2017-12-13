Olive Garden's Famous Chicken Parm Recipe

Place flour in a bowl and set aside.

Mix milk and eggs in a second bowl, breaking egg yolks, and set aside.

Measure breadcrumbs in a third bowl and set aside.

Pound the chicken breasts between sheets of plastic wrap until about ¼ inch thickness.

Season chicken with salt and pepper.

Coat the chicken lightly in flour, covering all sides completely.

Dip into egg and milk mixture, covering completely.

Coat with breadcrumbs, covering evenly, removing any lumps.

Place breaded chicken in a single layer on a lined sheet tray.

Preheat oven to broil.

Heat oil in a cast iron pan to medium heat.

Fry chicken for about 5 minutes per side, or until cooked through and golden brown.

Place chicken on paper towel to remove excess oil.

Top fried chicken with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Broil in the oven to melt the cheese.

Garnish with fresh parsley, chopped.

Serve with spaghetti or your favorite side dish.