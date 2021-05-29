Step 1: In a pan on low heat, heat 1 can cream of mushroom soup and 8 ounces cream cheese. Remove from heat. Pour mixture into a large bowl.

Step 2: With a mixer, beat the soup and cream cheese mixture with 1 tablespoon gelatin that's been softened in 3 tablespoons water.

Step 3: Mix in 1 cup mayonnaise, 1 cup finely chopped celery, 1 tablespoon grated onion and curry powder to taste. Gently fold in 1 pound cleaned crab meat (lump or backfin).

Step 4: Place mixture into a greased 1-quart mold (such as a bombe mold or fish mold), or multiple smaller greased molds. Chill until set.

Step 5: Unmold onto a plate, garnish as desired and serve with crackers.