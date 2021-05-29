  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Old-School Crab Mousse

May 29, 2021
A retro appetizer you've got to try
Old-School Crab Mousse recipe - The Daily Meal
LauriPatterson/E+/Getty Images

Crab mousse is a fun dish full of old-school charm. Community cookbooks are a great place to find nostalgic recipes like this delicious appetizer, and they shed light on regional food culture such as that of Maryland and the Chesapeake Bay.

This recipe was reprinted with permission from "The First 50 Years: a Collection of Recipes," a cookbook published by the Woodbrook-Murray Hill Garden Club. It was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.

Ready in
1 h and 5 m
1 h
(prepare time)
5 m
(cook time)
12
Servings
Ingredients

  • 1 can cream of mushroom soup
  • 8 Ounces cream cheese
  • 1 Tablespoon gelatin, softened in 3 tablespoons water
  • 1 Cup mayonnaise
  • 1 Cup finely chopped celery
  • 1 Tablespoon grated onion
  • Curry powder to taste
  • 1 Pound crab meat (lump or backfin), cleaned
  • Crackers for serving

Directions

Step 1: In a pan on low heat, heat 1 can cream of mushroom soup and 8 ounces cream cheese. Remove from heat. Pour mixture into a large bowl.

Step 2: With a mixer, beat the soup and cream cheese mixture with 1 tablespoon gelatin that's been softened in 3 tablespoons water.

Step 3: Mix in 1 cup mayonnaise, 1 cup finely chopped celery, 1 tablespoon grated onion and curry powder to taste. Gently fold in 1 pound cleaned crab meat (lump or backfin).

Step 4: Place mixture into a greased 1-quart mold (such as a bombe mold or fish mold), or multiple smaller greased molds. Chill until set. 

Step 5: Unmold onto a plate, garnish as desired and serve with crackers.

