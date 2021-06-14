This is a recipe from before Cool Whip and instant pudding were around, and it's made the old-fashioned way: with basic ingredients you most likely will have in your pantry. This pie is very adaptable—if you leave out the bananas, you have vanilla cream pie. If you add 1 cup of shredded coconut to the milk as it's being heated, you have coconut cream pie. No matter what, this pie is a winner. Serve it topped with sliced bananas and whipped cream or meringue (and perhaps even a drizzle of chocolate!), and you will have a slice of good old-fashioned comfort food at its very best.
This recipe is by Patsy Schlemmer of Bremen, Indiana, and was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.
Ingredients
- 1 (9-inch) pie crust, baked
- 3 Cups whole milk
- 2/3 Cups sugar
- 3 Tablespoons cornstarch (or 1/3 cup flour)
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 3 egg yolks (save the whites if you want to make a meringue topping)
- 2 Tablespoons butter
- 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla
- 3 to 4 ripe bananas
Directions
Step 1: Prepare a 9-inch pie crust. Set aside to cool.
Step 2: In a large saucepan, scald 3 cups whole milk.
Step 3: In another saucepan, combine 2/3 cup sugar, 3 tablespoons cornstarch (or 1/3 cup flour) and 1/2 teaspoon salt; gradually stir in the scalded milk.
Step 4: Over medium heat, stirring constantly, cook until thickened. Cover and cook for 2 minutes longer, stirring occasionally.
Step 5: In a small bowl have 3 egg yolks, slightly beaten, ready: stir a small amount of the hot mixture into the bowl of beaten yolks; when thoroughly combined, stir the yolks into the hot mixture in the pan. Cook 1 minute longer, stirring constantly.
Step 6: Remove from heat and blend in 2 tablespoons butter and 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla. Let sit until lukewarm.
Step 7: When custard is cool and ready to pour, slice 3 to 4 ripe bananas and scatter them in the bottom of the cooked pie crust; pour the lukewarm mixture over the banana slices.
Step 8: If desired, make a meringue with the 3 reserved egg whites to top the pie, or cool until ready to serve and top with fresh whipped cream instead.