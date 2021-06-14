Step 1: Prepare a 9-inch pie crust. Set aside to cool.

Step 2: In a large saucepan, scald 3 cups whole milk.

Step 3: In another saucepan, combine 2/3 cup sugar, 3 tablespoons cornstarch (or 1/3 cup flour) and 1/2 teaspoon salt; gradually stir in the scalded milk.

Step 4: Over medium heat, stirring constantly, cook until thickened. Cover and cook for 2 minutes longer, stirring occasionally.

Step 5: In a small bowl have 3 egg yolks, slightly beaten, ready: stir a small amount of the hot mixture into the bowl of beaten yolks; when thoroughly combined, stir the yolks into the hot mixture in the pan. Cook 1 minute longer, stirring constantly.

Step 6: Remove from heat and blend in 2 tablespoons butter and 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla. Let sit until lukewarm.

Step 7: When custard is cool and ready to pour, slice 3 to 4 ripe bananas and scatter them in the bottom of the cooked pie crust; pour the lukewarm mixture over the banana slices.

Step 8: If desired, make a meringue with the 3 reserved egg whites to top the pie, or cool until ready to serve and top with fresh whipped cream instead.