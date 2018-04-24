Now and Later Butter Chicken

Put the tomatoes, garlic, ginger, turmeric, cayenne, paprika, 1 teaspoon of garam masala, cumin, and salt in the inner cooking pot of the Instant Pot®. Mix thoroughly, then place the chicken pieces on top of the sauce.

Lock the lid into place. Select “Manual” and adjust the pressure to high. Cook for 10 minutes. When the cooking is complete, let the pressure release naturally. Unlock the lid. Carefully remove the chicken and set aside.

Using an immersion blender in the pot, blend together all the ingredients into a smooth sauce. (Or use a stand blender, but be careful with the hot sauce and be sure to leave the inside lid open to vent.) After blending, let the sauce cool before adding the remaining ingredients or it will be thinner than is ideal.

Add the butter cubes, cream, remaining 1 teaspoon of garam masala, and cilantro. Stir until well incorporated. The sauce should be thick enough to coat the back of a spoon when you’re done.

Remove half the sauce and freeze it for later or refrigerate for up to 2 to 3 days.

Cut the chicken into bite-size pieces or shred it. Add it back to the sauce.

Preheat the Instant Pot by selecting “Sauté” and adjust to “Less” for low heat. Let the chicken heat through. Break it up into smaller pieces if you like, but don’t shred it.

Serve over cauliflower rice or raw cucumber noodles.

Excerpted from “The Keto Instant Pot Cookbook” by Urvashi Pitre (Rockridge Press, 2018).