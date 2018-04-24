  1. Home
Now and Later Butter Chicken

Apr 24, 2018 | 1:33 pm
By
Editor
This amazing Instant Pot recipe is a great take on a classic dish
Now and Later Butter Chicken
Helene Dujardin

This recipe does make twice the amount of sauce the chicken needs, although opinions are divided on this. The rather large contingent of sauce drinkers argue it’s not enough, but the chicken agrees with me. — Urvashi Pitre, author of The Keto Instant Pot Cookbook

Ready in
55 m
Prep15 m
Cook40 m
4
Servings
1130
Calories Per Serving
Notes

To make this dish later with the extra sauce, use leftover cooked chicken and mix it in with the gently heated sauce, let it simmer for a few minutes for the flavors to meld together, and there you go. Add the cilantro on top.

Ingredients

  • 1 14.5-ounce can diced tomatoes, undrained
  • 5 or 6 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 Tablespoon minced fresh ginger
  • 1 Teaspoon ground turmeric
  • 1 Teaspoon cayenne
  • 2 Teaspoons garam masala divided
  • 1 Teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 Teaspoon salt
  • 1 Pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts or thighs
  • 1/2 Cup unsalted butter, cut into cubes, or 1/2 cup coconut oil
  • 1/2 Cup heavy (whipping) cream or full-fat coconut milk
  • 1/2 Cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • 4 Cups cauliflower rice

Directions

Put the tomatoes, garlic, ginger, turmeric, cayenne, paprika, 1 teaspoon of garam masala, cumin, and salt in the inner cooking pot of the Instant Pot®. Mix thoroughly, then place the chicken pieces on top of the sauce.

Lock the lid into place. Select “Manual” and adjust the pressure to high. Cook for 10 minutes. When the cooking is complete, let the pressure release naturally. Unlock the lid. Carefully remove the chicken and set aside.

Using an immersion blender in the pot, blend together all the ingredients into a smooth sauce. (Or use a stand blender, but be careful with the hot sauce and be sure to leave the inside lid open to vent.) After blending, let the sauce cool before adding the remaining ingredients or it will be thinner than is ideal.

Add the butter cubes, cream, remaining 1 teaspoon of garam masala, and cilantro. Stir until well incorporated. The sauce should be thick enough to coat the back of a spoon when you’re done.

Remove half the sauce and freeze it for later or refrigerate for up to 2 to 3 days.

Cut the chicken into bite-size pieces or shred it. Add it back to the sauce.

Preheat the Instant Pot by selecting “Sauté” and adjust to “Less” for low heat. Let the chicken heat through. Break it up into smaller pieces if you like, but don’t shred it.

Serve over cauliflower rice or raw cucumber noodles.

Excerpted from “The Keto Instant Pot Cookbook” by Urvashi Pitre (Rockridge Press, 2018).

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
34g
52%
Sugar
3g
N/A
Saturated Fat
21g
100%
Cholesterol
144mg
48%
Protein
41g
81%
Carbs
162g
54%
Vitamin A
241µg
27%
Vitamin B12
0.3µg
4.8%
Vitamin B6
1mg
70%
Vitamin C
16mg
26%
Vitamin D
0.4µg
0.1%
Vitamin E
2mg
11%
Vitamin K
12µg
15%
Calcium
92mg
9%
Fiber
3g
11%
Folate (food)
43µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
43µg
11%
Iron
4mg
25%
Magnesium
131mg
33%
Monounsaturated
8g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
15mg
75%
Phosphorus
519mg
74%
Polyunsaturated
2g
N/A
Potassium
889mg
25%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.4mg
22.1%
Sodium
655mg
27%
Thiamin (B1)
0.9mg
57.2%
Trans
0.9g
N/A
Zinc
3mg
23%
